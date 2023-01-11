Tata Curvv concept sets the curve for new ICE SUV at Auto Expo 2023

Tata Motors showcased its Curvv concept SUV at the Auto Expo 2023, marking its debut at the biennial automotive event. The concept previews a stylish and upmarket midsize coupe SUV that could enter the production line sometime next year. The homegrown automaker first showcased the Tata Curvv concept in April last year. The concept car comes underpinned by Gen2 EV architecture, which is a modified iteration of the current generation EV platform that is found in the existing range of Tata electric cars like Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV.

Tata Motors claims that the Curvv concept will be produced in electric and internal combustion engine-powered avatars. It will be first built as an EV, and then the ICE variant will come to market. Upon launch, expect the EV variant to offer up to 450 km range on a single charge.

Tata Curvv concept claims to adopt a dynamic and modern SUV typology. The automaker claims that it has been designed following the brand's philosophy of ‘Different by Design’. It blends the toughness of an SUV with the sporty and elegant silhouette of a coupe. The auto company describes the Curvv concept as a perfect balance between elegance, performance and practicality.

Speaking about its design, the concept gets raised ride height, tough looking cladding. The sleek LED daytime running light at the upper front profile and triangular headlamps with floating bonnet give the car a very distinctive appearance. The flared front and rear fenders portray a sense of masculinity, while sporty wheels with sharp alloy design complement that. Moving to the rear, it sports a slim LED light bar running through the width of the car.

Moving inside, the concept offers a spacious cabin that appears uncluttered. It gets a sporty flat-bottom steering wheel with soft touch buttons, a fully digital instrument cluster, and a floating island touchscreen infotainment system at the centre-top of the dashboard. Other elements include a premium-looking centre console, mode selector rotary dial etc. Tata claims the production iteration of this concept will offer generous space for occupants and luggage.

