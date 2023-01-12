Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny 5-door unveiled for Indian market; rivals Thar

HT Auto
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday finally unveiled the much-awaited five-door Jimny for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The five-door avatar of the rugged SUV has been unveiled for the first time here. Bookings for the model have been opened through NEXA. Jimny has been one of the most-wanted models and promises to take the fight to the likes of Mahindra Thar which is now also available in the Rear-Wheel Drive version.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
| Written By: Deepika Agrawal
| Updated on: 12 Jan 2023, 10:34 AM
Maruti Jimny gets a boxy profile, complete with circular head light units and vertical slat grille
Maruti Suzuki has finally unveiled the 5-door version of the Jimny. It is the fourth generation of the SUV. 
The SUV comes with AllGrip Pro four-wheel drive system. A person can from 2H to 4H on the fly .There is also 4L or low-range transfer gear on offer. 
The cabin gets a 17.78 cm or 22.86 cm infotainment systems. Both are touchscreen units. The smaller one is the SmartPlay Pro system while the larger one is the SmartPlay Pro+ system. 
The top-end variant will be offered with a headlamp washer as well. 
The top-end variant comes with automatic climate control, push start/stop system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and auto-folding outside rearview mirrors.
The boot space of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny is 208 litres and 332 litres with the rear seats folded. 
In terms of safety features, the Jimny is equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Control, Hill Descent Control, Brake Assist Function, Side Impact Door Beams and ISOFIX mounts among others. 
Maruti Suzuki Jimny is powered by a 1.5-litre K15B engine. It produces 103 bhp and 134.2 Nm. It is mated to a 5-speed MT and 4-speed AT.
The Jimny is based on a ladder-frame chassis. The departure angle is of 50 degrees, breakover angle is of 24 degrees and approach angle is of 36 degrees. 
The Jimny will be offered in five single-tone colour and two dual-tone colours. There is Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pear Arctic White. Then there are dual-tone options which are Sizzling Red with Bluish Black roof and Kinetic Yellow with Bluish Black roof.
The cabin of the Jimny function over form philosophy. It is a pretty bare-bone cabin with tactile buttons which off-roaders do prefer.
Manufacturing of Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already been taking place in India but these units have thus far been dispatched to markets overseas. The India-spec Jimny is the five-door version and underlines Maruti's continuing thrust towards vehicles that are either larger, have an SUV-ish profile, or both. In terms of dimensions, the five-door version of the India-specific Jimny is larger than its three-door version that is offered abroad, specifically in terms of the wheelbase.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki Baleno-based Fronx compact SUV showcased at Auto Expo 2023

Maruti Jimny 5-door platform and exterior highlights

The Jimny five-door has been built on four essential ingredients - ladder frame chassis, ample body angles, three- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). The vehicle can chart all-terrains with ease and agility.

In terms of design, however, both versions of Maruti Jimny are identical and have a boxy profile, complete with circular head light units, vertical slat grille and large fenders that are all combined to give them a rugged appearance. The Jimny five-door will be available in seven colour option - five monotone shades and two dual-tone options. These also include the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make the SUV stand out in poor weather conditions.

Maruti Jimny 5-door interior highlights

The Jimny might be rugged on the outside but it is decently well-kitted in the cabin and boasts of a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The cabin also offers premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ARKAMYS.

Maruti Jimny 5-door engine, transmission

Powering the Maruti Jimny is a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, which produces 2 77.1 kW power at 6000 rpm and offers 134.2 Nm of torque at 4000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Maruti Jimny 5-door safety highlights

If you plan to take on the roads less travelled, the Jimny five-door comes loaded with ample safety features such as six airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.

First Published Date: 12 Jan 2023, 10:34 AM IST
