Auto Expo 2023: Maruti Jimny 5-door unveiled for Indian market; rivals Thar
Maruti Suzuki on Thursday finally unveiled the much-awaited five-door Jimny for the Indian market at Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida. The five-door avatar of the rugged SUV has been unveiled for the first time here. Bookings for the model have been opened through NEXA. Jimny has been one of the most-wanted models and promises to take the fight to the likes of Mahindra Thar which is now also available in the Rear-Wheel Drive version.
Manufacturing of Maruti Suzuki Jimny has already been taking place in India but these units have thus far been dispatched to markets overseas. The India-spec Jimny is the five-door version and underlines Maruti's continuing thrust towards vehicles that are either larger, have an SUV-ish profile, or both. In terms of dimensions, the five-door version of the India-specific Jimny is larger than its three-door version that is offered abroad, specifically in terms of the wheelbase.
Maruti Jimny 5-door platform and exterior highlights
The Jimny five-door has been built on four essential ingredients - ladder frame chassis, ample body angles, three- link rigid axle suspension and ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) with low range transfer gear (4L mode). The vehicle can chart all-terrains with ease and agility.
In terms of design, however, both versions of Maruti Jimny are identical and have a boxy profile, complete with circular head light units, vertical slat grille and large fenders that are all combined to give them a rugged appearance. The Jimny five-door will be available in seven colour option - five monotone shades and two dual-tone options. These also include the globally renowned Kinetic Yellow shade originally developed to make the SUV stand out in poor weather conditions.
Maruti Jimny 5-door interior highlights
The Jimny might be rugged on the outside but it is decently well-kitted in the cabin and boasts of a 9-inch Smart Play Pro+ infotainment system with HD display and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The cabin also offers premium sound acoustic tuning through ‘Surround Sense’ powered by ARKAMYS.
Maruti Jimny 5-door engine, transmission
Powering the Maruti Jimny is a K-series 1.5-litre engine with Idle Start Stop technology, which produces 2 77.1 kW power at 6000 rpm and offers 134.2 Nm of torque at 4000rpm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual as well as a four-speed automatic gearbox.
Maruti Jimny 5-door safety highlights
If you plan to take on the roads less travelled, the Jimny five-door comes loaded with ample safety features such as six airbags, Brake (LSD) Limited Slip Differential, ESP with hill hold assist, hill decent control, rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD.