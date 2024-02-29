In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. In 2024 when choosing among the Tata Punch and Tata Punch EV, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Tata Punch Price starts at Rs. 6 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Pure MT and Tata Punch EV Price starts at Rs. 10.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Smart 3.3. Punch: 1199 cc engine, 18.8 to 20.9 kmpl mileage. Punch EV gets a battery pack of up to 25 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. Punch vs Punch EV Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Punch Punch ev Brand Tata Tata Price ₹ 6 Lakhs ₹ 10.99 Lakhs Range - 315-421 km/charge Mileage 18.8 to 20.9 kmpl - Battery Capacity - 25 kWh Engine Capacity 1199 cc - Transmission Manual, Automatic Automatic Charging Time - -