Tata Punch EV deliveries commence across India

Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the Indian market just a few days ago and now the electric SUV's delivery has commenced across the country. The Tata Punch EV was launched in the country at a pricing range of ₹10.99 lakh and ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is expected to go up from 1st February 2024, as the automaker has announced a 0.7 per cent price hike applicable across its entire passenger vehicle range, including both internal combustion and electric vehicles.

Available in both Standard and Long Range options, Tata Punch EV comes in five different variants, which are: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. While the Smart and Smart+ come available in the Standard option only, the latter three can be had in both Standard and Long Range guise. Tata Punch is available in two battery pack options - a 25 kWh one and a 35 kWh one, promising 315 km range and 421 km range on a single charge, respectively.

The Punch EV is the homegrown auto giant's second electric SUV after the Nexon EV. Also, this comes as the fourth all-electric car from the auto company after the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. Besides that, the Punch EV is the first car from the brand to be underpinned on acti.ev pure electric architecture, which is a modular platform meant to house various electric vehicles across different body styles.

Tata Punch EV: Design and features

In terms of design, the Tata Punch EV comes carrying a similar styling as the ICE variant of the SUV. However, being an EV, it comes with some distinctive design elements that are not visible in the ICE variant. On the feature front, the SUV's top-end Empowered+ variant gets a host of features, including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM etc.

