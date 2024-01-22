HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tata Punch Ev Deliveries Commence Across India

Tata Punch EV deliveries commence across India

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Jan 2024, 11:48 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Tata Punch EV is the second electric SUV from the homegrown automaker after the highly successful Nexon EV.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV is the second electric SUV from the homegrown automaker after the highly successful Nexon EV.
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV is the second electric SUV from the homegrown automaker after the highly successful Nexon EV.

Tata Motors launched the Punch EV in the Indian market just a few days ago and now the electric SUV's delivery has commenced across the country. The Tata Punch EV was launched in the country at a pricing range of 10.99 lakh and 14.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is expected to go up from 1st February 2024, as the automaker has announced a 0.7 per cent price hike applicable across its entire passenger vehicle range, including both internal combustion and electric vehicles.

Available in both Standard and Long Range options, Tata Punch EV comes in five different variants, which are: Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered, and Empowered+. While the Smart and Smart+ come available in the Standard option only, the latter three can be had in both Standard and Long Range guise. Tata Punch is available in two battery pack options - a 25 kWh one and a 35 kWh one, promising 315 km range and 421 km range on a single charge, respectively.

The Punch EV is the homegrown auto giant's second electric SUV after the Nexon EV. Also, this comes as the fourth all-electric car from the auto company after the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. Besides that, the Punch EV is the first car from the brand to be underpinned on acti.ev pure electric architecture, which is a modular platform meant to house various electric vehicles across different body styles.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Tata Punch Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch EV
35 Kwh 85 Kmph 421 km
₹ 10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
1490 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11.14 - 20.19 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
1490 Multiple Both
₹ 10.70 - 19.95 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV
50 kWh 160 Kmph 300 Km
₹ 10 - 14 Lakhs
View Details
Tata Punch Cng (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch CNG
1199 cc CNG Manual
₹ 7.09 - 9.68 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Hyundai Creta (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Creta
1497 cc Multiple Both
₹ 11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Tata Punch EV: Design and features

In terms of design, the Tata Punch EV comes carrying a similar styling as the ICE variant of the SUV. However, being an EV, it comes with some distinctive design elements that are not visible in the ICE variant. On the feature front, the SUV's top-end Empowered+ variant gets a host of features, including a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument cluster, wireless charger, air purifier, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming IRVM etc.

First Published Date: 22 Jan 2024, 11:48 AM IST
TAGS: Punch Tiago EV Tigor EV Tata Tata Motors Tata Punch EV Punch EV Tata Punch electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Spinny Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.