Tata Punch EV launched at starting price of 10.99 lakh, gets 421-km range

Tata Motors has launched the Punch EV, its second electric SUV, in India at a starting price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory). Offered in four variants - Smart, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ - the Punch EV price goes up to ₹14.49 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the top-end variant. Tata Motors recently opened the bookings for the electric SUV. One can reserve Punch EV through Tata's new EV-only dealerships or through the carmaker's official website for a token amount of ₹21,000. The delivery of the Punch EV will start from next month.

Punch EV is the fourth electric vehicle from Tata Motors, and only the second model in its lineup to be offered in ICE, CNG as well as fully-electric avatar. Among other EVs sold by Tata in India, only Tigor has the full range of powertrain. Punch is also the carmaker's second SUV after Nexon to get electric power.

Tata Punch EV: Key specifications

Earlier this month, Tata Motor announced that the Punch EV is the first model in its lineup which will be based on its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform called Acti.EV. Tata says it is a much safer architecture built using high-strength material. Tata has also modified the new EV platform to carve out more space inside the vehicle as well as maintain ground clearance of 190 mm and ramp over angles to keep Punch SUV's performance on challenging tracks.

The dimension of the SUV has not changed from its ICE or CNG versions. However, in terms of design, the Punch EV gets a similar front face like the Nexon EV facelift. It comes with LED DRLs at the front with slim LED headlights, a closed grille and new 16-inch alloy designs. The Punch EV is also the first Indian electric car to get frunk, storage space under the bonnet, with capacity of 14 litres. This is besides the regular boot space of 366 litres.

Check full price list of Tata Punch EV:

Punch EV variants Price (ex-showroom) Punch.ev Smart ₹ 10.99 lakh Punch.ev Smart+ ₹ 11.49 lakh Punch.ev Adventure ₹ 11.99 lakh Punch.ev Empowered ₹ 12.79 lakh Punch.ev Empowered+ ₹ 13.29 lakh Punch.ev LR Adventure ₹ 12.99 lakh Punch.ev LR Empowered ₹ 13.99 lakh Punch.ev LR Empowered+ ₹ 14.49 lakh

Tata Punch EV: Battery, range, performance

Tata has introduced the Punch EV with a mid and long-range battery packs. The smaller one is a 25kWh battery unit, while the bigger unit has capacity of 35kWh. These new battery packs, developed by the carmaker for its new Gen-2 Pure EV platform, are wider and come with higher density cells. These help to improve range of the EVs by around 10 per cent.

Tata claims the Punch EV mid-range model will offer up to 315 kms of range in a single charge while the top-end variant with the bigger battery can run up to 421 kms without the need for a recharge. The Punch EV is offered with two charging options including a 7.2 kW fast home charger. Tata says that the EV can charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in under an hour while using 50 kW DC fast chargers.

In terms of performance, the Punch EV mid-range version is capable of churning out up to 80 bhp of power and 114 Nm of peak torque. The long-range version of the electric SUV is also more powerful with output of 120 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. The electric SUV can sprint 0-100 kmph in 9.5 seconds and gets a top speed of 140 kmph.

Tata Punch EV: Features

Punch EV will come packed with more features than its ICE and CNG avatars. It gets leatherette seats, seat ventilation for front row, air purifier, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster of the same size. The electric SUV also gets other features like wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360 degree camera and blind spot monitoring. In terms of safety features, the electric SUV comes with six airbags as standard across variants, ESP and Electronic Parking Brake as well with auto-hold function. Tata is also offering electric sunroof with Punch EV which comes as an optional feature which will cost ₹50,000 extra.

Tata Punch EV: Colour options

Tata Punch EV will come with five exterior colour options. These include Pristine White, Daytona Grey, Fearless Red, Seaweed Green and Empowered Oxide. All these colours will be offered as part of dual-tone exterior theme which will come with a blacked-out roof.

