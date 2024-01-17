Tata Punch EV gets almost Nexon EV-like range, similar face, features: See pics
Tata Motors has introduced the Punch EV as its fourth electric car for India. Launched at an introductory price of ₹10.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the electric SUV is positioned between the Nexon EV and Tiago EV in Tata's EV lineup. Punch EV is also the second fully-electric model from the carmaker to get all kinds of powertrain versions which include ICE, CNG and EV.
Tata Punch EV is based on the carmaker's new Gen-2 Pure EV platform which promises improved range and performance besides increased safety due to high strength material used to build it. The new platform, called Acti.VE, will underpin Tata's upcoming electric cars like Harrier, Curvv and others. Punch is the first EV to be based on Acti.VE.
Tata Punch EV is offered with two battery packs. There is a 25kWh battery unit which offers up to 315 kms of range. The larger 35 kWh unit promises a range of up to 421 kms. The electric SUV comes with two home charging options including a 7.2 kW fast charger. It can recharge up to 80 per cent within an hour using a 50 kW DC fast charger.
One of the most unique things about the Punch EV is the frunk. Thanks to the new EV architecture, Tata managed to carve out more space in the electric SUV. Like some of the high-end EVs, Tata has created space to keep luggage under the hood which otherwise houses engine. It offers up to 14 litres of space besides its regular boot space.
Tata Punch EV is offered in five different variants, namely Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. The design of the electric SUV is inspired by the Nexon EV facelift launched last year. The connected LED DRLs along with new headlight setup and redesigned alloy wheels make the Punch EV appear different from its ICE and CNG avatars. However, the profile and the rear section of the EV have not undergone any significant changes.
Tata has also updated the interior of Punch in its electric avatar with the introduction of the backlit steering wheel, new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, jewel crown gear lever, touch-based HVAC controls and more. It also gets leatherette seats with ventilation feature for front row, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and air purifier.
In terms of safety, Tata Punch EV comes with six airbags as standard. The electric SUV also offers safety features like 360 degree camera, blind spot monitoring, ESP, Electronic Parking Brake with auto-hold function. Tata is confident that the Punch EV will sail through any BNCAP crash tests with five-star rating due to enhanced safety features and its robust new EV platform.
First Published Date: 17 Jan 2024, 13:51 PM IST
