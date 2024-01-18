From six airbags to a 360-degree camera: Tata Punch EV safety features detailed

Tata Motors has launched its latest electric car Punch EV , which comes as a unique model in many aspects. The Tata Punch EV comes as the automaker's fourth pure electric car and second electric SUV in India. Also, it comes as the first electric car from the brand underpinned by the new modular acti.ev architecture, which has been designed and developed for electric vehicles only and is meant to spawn multiple EVs in the coming years across different price points and different body styles.

The Tata Punch EV comes as the automaker's second car to have a full range of powertrain options, including internal combustion engine, CNG and full electric propulsion technology. Tata Motors has already earned respect in the Indian automobile industry for consistently making safer cars that have been receiving five-star ratings in Global NCAP crash tests as well as in newly introduced Bharat NCAP crash tests too.

The ICE variant of the Tata Punch SUV has already received a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The electric version of the SUV too is expected to come offering the same level of safety. The EV gets a host of safety features. Here is a comprehensive look at the safety features of the all-new Tata Punch EV.

360-degree camera

One of the major features enhancing the safety of the Tata Punch EV is the 360-degree surround view camera. It offers a complete 360-degree surround view of the SUV to the driver, enhancing the vehicle's safety as well as for the occupants. The camera also acts as a blind spot view monitor adding the safety quotient of the vehicle. With the camera, parking the vehicle in a tight spot becomes easy with the view provided.

Six airbags

The Tata Punch EV comes equipped with six airbags as a standard feature. While the driver and front passenger gets front airbags, the SUV also offers side and curtain airbags enhancing the safety of the vehicle's occupants in case of a crash situation.

Electronic parking brake with auto-hold

The Tata Punch EV comes with an electronic parking brake with an auto-hold function. This enhances the convenience in bumper-to-bumper urban traffic, where intermittent pressing of the brake pedal is required, which increases the driver's fatigue.

SOS calling

Tata Punch EV comes with an SOS falling function which allows the driver or the other occupants to call an emergency service using the vehicle's touchscreen infotainment system in case of an emergency situation.

Disc brakes on all wheels

While the majority of cars in the sub-20 lakh price bracket come with disc brakes on front wheels and drum brakes on rear wheels, the Tata Punch EV gets disc brakes on all four wheels, enhancing the braking performance of the vehicle and increasing its safety quotient significantly.

Hill hold and descent control

Tata Punch EV gets Hill Hold Control and Hill Descent Control features on the safety front. The Hill Hold Control enhances safety while the vehicle is driving up steep inclines by ensuring that it doesn't roll back. On the other hand, the Hill Descent Control makes sure the driver has better control over the vehicle while driving downhill.

Electronic Stability Program

The Electronic Stability Program or ESP is a key safety feature in many modern cars that is also available in Tata Punch EV as well. This technology ensures the driver has better control over the vehicle in case of emergency manoeuvres and in steep corners.

