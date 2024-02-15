Saved Articles

Tata Punch EV Empowered S Long Range 3.3

4.5 out of 5
4.5 out of 5
15.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch EV Key Specs
Battery Capacity35 Kwh
Range421 Km
Punch EV Empowered S Long Range 3.3 Latest Updates

Punch EV is a 5 seater Compact SUV which has 20 variants. The price of Punch EV Empowered S Long Range 3.3 in Delhi is Rs. 15.27 Lakhs.

  Transmission: Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift
  Fuel Tank Capacity: 37 litres
  BootSpace: 366 litres
    • ...Read More

    Tata Punch EV Empowered S Long Range 3.3 Price

    Empowered S Long Range 3.3
    ₹15.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    35 KWh
    421 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    14,49,000
    RTO
    12,000
    Insurance
    65,662
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    15,27,162
    EMI@32,825/mo
    Tata Punch EV Empowered S Long Range 3.3 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Battery Capacity
    35 kWh
    Electric Motor
    1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
    Driving Range
    421 Km
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    9.5 seconds
    Transmission
    Automatic - 1 Gears, Paddle Shift
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Motor Performance
    120 bhp 190 Nm
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Suspension
    Independent, Lower Wishbone, McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 60 R16
    Ground Clearance
    190 mm
    Length
    3857 mm
    Wheelbase
    2445 mm
    Height
    1633 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    366 litres
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    37 litres
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera with Guidance
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Instantaneous Consumption
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    No
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Panaromic Sunroof
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch -Down
    Driver
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Electric Tailgate Release
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    Driver
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Warranty (Years)
    3
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    100000
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    Active
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Front
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Headlights
    LED
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Fog Lights
    Halogen
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Applicable
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Touch Screen Size
    7 inch
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    No
    High-beam Assist
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Blind Spot Detection
    No
    Lane Departure Prevention
    No
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    No
    Puncture Repair Kit
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    5 Star (Global NCAP)
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Hill Descent Control
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Fabric
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Interior Colours
    Black / White
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Tata Punch EV Empowered S Long Range 3.3 EMI
    EMI29,542 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    13,74,445
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    13,74,445
    Interest Amount
    3,98,086
    Payable Amount
    17,72,531

    Tata Punch EV other Variants

    Smart 3.3
    ₹11.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    10,99,000
    RTO
    12,000
    Insurance
    46,599
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    11,58,099
    EMI@24,892/mo
    Smart Plus 3.3
    ₹12.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Adventure 3.3
    ₹12.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Adventure S 3.3
    ₹13.13 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Empowered 3.3
    ₹13.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Adventure Long Range 3.3
    ₹13.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    35 KWh
    421 Km
    Empowered S 3.3
    ₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Empowered Plus 3.3
    ₹13.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    25 KWh
    315 Km
    Adventure S Long Range 3.3
    ₹14.23 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    35 KWh
    421 Km
    Empowered Plus S 3.3
    ₹14.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    35 KWh
    315 Km
    Empowered Long Range 3.3
    ₹14.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    35 KWh
    421 Km
