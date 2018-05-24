|Engine
|1998 cc
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback, equipped with a 2.0 Petrol and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹43.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Cooper deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback is available in 6 colour options: White Silver, Rooftop Grey, Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Island Blue.
The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 189 bhp and 280 Nm @ 1250 rpm of torque.
The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Automatic Head Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper, Rear Defogger, Sunglass Holder and Cooled Glove Box .