Cooper is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper 3 Door Hatchback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.87 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of 3 Door Hatchback is 44 litres & Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode respectively. It offers many features like Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Automatic Head Lamps, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper and specs like: Engine Type: 2.0 Petrol Max Torque: 280 Nm @ 1250 rpm Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode Fuel Tank Capacity: 44 BootSpace: 211 Mileage of 3 Door Hatchback is 17 kmpl.