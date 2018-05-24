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MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
43.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MINI Cooper Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Cooper specs and features

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Prices

The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback, equipped with a 2.0 Petrol and Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹43.87 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Mileage

All variants of the Cooper deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 17 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Colours

The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback is available in 6 colour options: White Silver, Rooftop Grey, Chilli Red, British Racing Green, Midnight Black, Island Blue.

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Engine and Transmission

The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback is powered by a 1998 cc engine mated to a Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 189 bhp and 280 Nm @ 1250 rpm of torque.

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Specs & Features

The Cooper 3 Door Hatchback has Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cruise Control, Automatic Head Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Low Fuel Level Warning, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Wiper, Rear Defogger, Sunglass Holder and Cooled Glove Box .

MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Price

Cooper 3 Door Hatchback

₹43.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
38,00,000
RTO
4,09,000
Insurance
1,77,990
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
43,87,490
EMI@94,304/mo
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MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 Petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
748
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17
Drivetrain
FWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes
Fuel Type
Petrol
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3850
Wheelbase
2495
Height
1414
Width
1727

Capacity

Bootspace
211
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
3
Fuel Tank Capacity
44

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
All
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
All

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Interiors
Dual Tone
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback EMI
EMI84,874 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
39,48,741
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
39,48,741
Interest Amount
11,43,690
Payable Amount
50,92,431

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