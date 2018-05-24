Saved Articles

MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback

43.87 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
MINI Cooper Key Specs
Engine1998 cc
Mileage17 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Latest Updates

Cooper is a 4 seater Hatchback which has 1 variant. The price of Cooper 3 Door Hatchback (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 43.87 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.0 Petrol
  • Max Torque: 280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
  • Transmission: Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 44
  • BootSpace: 211
    • Mileage of 3 Door Hatchback is 17 kmpl....Read More

    MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Price

    3 Door Hatchback
    ₹43.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    1998 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    38,00,000
    RTO
    4,09,000
    Insurance
    1,77,990
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    43,87,490
    EMI@94,304/mo
    MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine Type
    2.0 Petrol
    Others
    Idle Start/Stop
    Alternate Fuel
    Not Applicable
    Driving Range
    748
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
    Transmission
    Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
    Mileage (ARAI)
    17
    Drivetrain
    FWD
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    189 bhp
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Yes
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Engine
    1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Front Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Suspension
    Multiple control-arm rear axle
    Front Suspension
    Single joint spring-strut front axle
    Rear Tyres
    195 / 55 R16
    Length
    3850
    Wheelbase
    2495
    Height
    1414
    Width
    1727
    Bootspace
    211
    No of Seating Rows
    2
    Seating Capacity
    4
    Doors
    3
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    44
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    One Touch -Down
    All
    Power Windows
    Front Only
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Door Pockets
    Front
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Wiper
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Cup Holders
    Front Only
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt & Telescopic
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Parking Sensors
    Front & Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Driver & Co-Driver
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - Internal Only
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Heater
    Yes
    12V Power Outlets
    2
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Front AC
    Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Unlimited
    Headlights
    LED
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Glove Box Lamp
    Yes
    Cabin Lamps
    Centre
    Fog Lights
    LED on front, LED on rear
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Puddle Lamps
    Optional
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Multi-colour
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
    iPod Compatibility
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    Speakers
    6
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    MP3 Playback
    Yes
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Voice Command
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    Yes
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Shift Indicator
    Yes
    Gear Indicator
    Yes
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    Yes
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    NCAP Rating
    4 Star (Euro NCAP)
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Remote
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    Yes
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    Yes
    Rear Armrest
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Interior Colours
    Customisable
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    MINI Cooper 3 Door Hatchback EMI
    EMI84,874 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    39,48,741
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    39,48,741
    Interest Amount
    11,43,690
    Payable Amount
    50,92,431

