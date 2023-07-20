MINI Cooper Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
MINI Cooper comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A four-seat model, MINI Cooper sits in the Hatchback segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
MINI Cooper price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MINI Cooper comes in 1 variants. MINI Cooper top variant price is ₹ 38 Lakhs.
₹38 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic