MINI Cooper Specifications

MINI Cooper is a 4 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 38,00,000 in India. It is available in 1 variants, 1998.0 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
38 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
MINI Cooper Specs

MINI Cooper comes in one petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Cooper measures 3,850 mm in length, 1,727 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,495 mm. A four-seat model, ...

MINI Cooper Specifications and Features

3 Door Hatchback
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
17
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
748
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axle
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axle
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16
Height
1414
Length
3850
Width
1727
Wheelbase
2495
Bootspace
211
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
44
Seating Capacity
4
Doors
3
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front Only
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
2
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Optional
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

MINI Cooper Alternatives

MINI Countryman

MINI Countryman

40.5 - 43.9 Lakhs
Cooper vs Countryman

MINI Cooper News

The new Mini Cooper EV comes with a design that is significantly updated compared to the current model, but the signature styling elements are there.
New Mini Cooper EV’s cabin revealed, looks more digitised with signature design
20 Jul 2023
The Mini Cooper SE has received the highest price hike among all the models from the brand available in India.
Mini India hikes Cooper range price by up to 1.60 lakh, delists Convertible and JCW models
8 Jun 2023
A combination of water and salt in the affected Mini cars could cause the footwell control module to corrode and short circuit, leading to a fire incident.
Mini recalls 98,000 Cooper Hardtop and Clubman models over fire risk. Details here
23 May 2023
The MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition is restricted to just 999 examples worldwide
MINI John Cooper Works 1to6 Edition unveiled; celebrates the last manual gearbox
20 May 2023
New Mini Cooper Electric promises a range between 300-400 km on a single charge.
New Mini Cooper Electric specs revealed, promises up to 400 km range
7 May 2023
MINI Cooper Variants & Price List

MINI Cooper price starts at ₹ 38 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 38 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). MINI Cooper comes in 1 variants. MINI Cooper top variant price is ₹ 38 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
3 Door Hatchback
38 Lakhs*
1998 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

