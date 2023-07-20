New Mini Cooper EV’s overhauled interior images revealed, looks more digitised

British luxury car brand Mini has published a series of images revealing the overhauled interior of the new Mini Cooper EV. The images reveal that the design of the new Mini Cooper EV neatly combines signature styling elements of the brand with modern technologies that modern customers expect. The cabin looks more digitalised without impacting the signature styling elements of the Mini cars.

The images published by Mini show a more tech-friendly cabin of the new Cooper EV compared to the outgoing model. The most eye-catching feature inside the cabin, as the images have revealed is the central touchscreen infotainment system. It comes carrying the signature circular design. However, it looks larger than the current crop of Mini cars' infotainment screens.

Mini cars have been known for using a single central dial but the new car ditches all physical gauges in favour of the massive circular display with thin bezels that houses all the infotainment functionalities as well as displaying driving data.

Dimensions of the screen have not been revealed. However, it looks about half the size of the steering wheel of the car and gets surprisingly simple graphics and text. The images also reveal that the new Mini Cooper EV gets a head-up display. Speaking of the dashboard, the new Mini Cooper EV gets a fabric-wrapped dashboard with an ambient lighting feature incorporated into it. The new steering wheel and simple door panels are also visible in the images. The cabin also features some small toggle switches just below the central screen, which include a switch for the gear selector.

