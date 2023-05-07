HT Auto
New Mini Cooper Electric specs revealed, promises up to 400 km range

BMW-owned British luxury car marquee Mini has officially revealed some technical details of its upcoming new Cooper Electric three-door hatchback. This comes cementing what Mini's boss Stefanie Wurst already revealed in an interaction with the British automotive publication Autocar UK in March this year. As the automaker has revealed the upcoming new Mini Cooper Electric could run between 300 and 400 km on a single charge.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2023, 10:40 AM
New Mini Cooper Electric promises a range between 300-400 km on a single charge.
New Mini Cooper Electric promises a range between 300-400 km on a single charge.

The upcoming Mini Cooper Electric will be the debut model for the automaker's next-generation vehicle lineup. The car brand has claimed that this EV will promise electric driving fun to drivers. It claims the car has been geared towards electric driving fun. Mini also claimed that the upcoming Cooper Electric would be available in two different power versions, which will only be sold as three-door hatchbacks body style.

Also Read : MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Variant-wise pricing compared

The entry-level Mini Cooper E will come with a single front axle-mounted electric motor that will churn out 181 hp of peak power. The automaker claims this electric motor will draw energy from a floor-mounted 40.7 kWh battery pack that could promise an estimated range of 300 km on a single charge.

The higher variant will be a performance-focused one. Christened as Mini Cooper SE, this EV will feature an electric motor mounted on the front axle, churning out 181 hp of peak power. This variant claims to draw juice from a bigger 54.2 kWh battery pack that would result in a maximum range of 400 km.

Interestingly, Mini's head previously said that the minimum range from the EV would be 386 km on a single charge. The carmaker has now clarified that only the Cooper SE will reach the 400 km threshold, while the entry-level variant will offer a lesser range on a single charge. However, this is still much better than the previous generation's 233 km range.

The new Mini Cooper will be underpinned by an all-new EV architecture called Spotlight, co-developed with BMW Group's Chinese joint venture partner Great Wall Motors.

First Published Date: 07 May 2023, 10:40 AM IST
