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MINI Cooper vs MINI Countryman

In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Countryman Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Cooper Countryman
BrandMINIMINI
Price₹ 38 Lakhs₹ 64.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl15.4 kmpl
Engine Capacity1998 cc1998 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Cylinders44

Filters
Cooper
MINI Cooper
3 Door Hatchback
₹38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Countryman
MINI Countryman
JCW All4
₹64.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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MINI Cooper Visual Comparison

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Front View
Front Left Side
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Specification
Engine Type
2.0 Petrol2.0-litre 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol
Others
Idle Start/Stop-
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Driving Range
748-
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
280 Nm @ 1250 rpm400 Nm @ 2000-4500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Dual Clutch) - 7 Gears, Sport ModeAutomatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
1715.4 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD4WD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
189 bhp296 bhp
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Yes-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC1998 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Rear Brake Type
DiscDisc
Front Tyres
195 / 55 R16R19
Wheels
Alloy WheelsAlloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)3 spokes
Front Brake Type
DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Multiple control-arm rear axleMultilink
Front Suspension
Single joint spring-strut front axleMcPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
195 / 55 R16R19
Length
38504447 mm
Wheelbase
24952692 mm
Height
14141645 mm
Width
17271843 mm
Bootspace
211505 litres
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
45 Person
Doors
35 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
4454 litres
Features
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableExternally Adjustable
One Touch -Down
All-
Power Windows
Front Only-
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes-
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes-
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front-
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with RemoteElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
Yes-
Rear Defogger
Yes-
One Touch - Up
All-
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes-
Sunglass Holder
Yes-
Cooled Glove Box
Yes-
Cup Holders
Front Only-
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic-
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes-
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver-
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal OnlyElectronic - Internal Only
Cruise Control
YesYes
Heater
Yes-
12V Power Outlets
2-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes-
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed ControlTwo Zones with Fan speed control)
Warranty (Years)
2-
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No-
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited-
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes-
Tail Lights
LED-
Daytime Running Lights
LED-
Glove Box Lamp
Yes-
Cabin Lamps
Centre-
Fog Lights
LED on front, LED on rear-
Follow me home headlamps
Yes-
Puddle Lamps
Optional-
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour-
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (Yes)-
iPod Compatibility
Yes-
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6-
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes-
AM/FM Radio
Yes-
Head Unit Size
Not Available-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
Yes-
GPS Navigation System
Yes-
Voice Command
Yes-
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen Display-
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips-
Shift Indicator
Yes-
Gear Indicator
Yes-
Instrument Cluster
AnalogueDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes-
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes-
Distance to Empty
Yes-
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes-
Hill Hold Control
Yes-
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes-
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)10 Airbags
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes-
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Euro NCAP)-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
RemoteKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes-
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes-
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes-
Rear Armrest
Yes-
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Interior Colours
Customisable-
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench-
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes-
Folding Rear Seat
Full-
Seat Upholstery
Leather-
Head-rests
Front & Rear-
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes-
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)4 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
43,87,49074,50,223
Ex-Showroom Price
38,00,00064,90,000
RTO
4,09,0006,78,000
Insurance
1,77,9902,81,723
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
94,3041,60,134

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