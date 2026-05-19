In 2026 when choosing between the MINI Cooper and MINI Countryman, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. MINI Cooper Price starts at Rs. 38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door Hatchback, MINI Countryman Price starts at Rs. 64.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for JCW All4. Cooper: 1998 cc engine, 16.3 kmpl mileage. Countryman: 1998 cc engine, 15.4 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Cooper vs Countryman Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Cooper
|Countryman
|Brand
|MINI
|MINI
|Price
|₹ 38 Lakhs
|₹ 64.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|15.4 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1998 cc
|1998 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4