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Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Mini Countryman C Launches Soon; All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Suv

Mini Countryman C launches soon; All you need to know about the upcoming SUV

By: Ayush Chakraborty
| Updated on: 25 Apr 2026, 22:01 pm
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  • The Mini Countryman C will be the most affordable SUV in the brand’s lineup with local assembly benefits.

Mini Countryman C
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
Mini Countryman C
The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the new entry point to the brand's SUV lineup with local assembly, new features and competitive pricing.
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The Mini Countryman C will launch in India as the most accessible variant from the British brand’s premium SUV portfolio. The company aims to lower the entry barrier to the lineup with a more competitive price point achieved through local assembly. Here are five key highlights that define this new variant:

Entry-level positioning with local assembly

The Countryman C will serve as the most affordable variant in the model range on our shores. Unlike the higher-spec variants that are brought in as CBUs, this version will be assembled in India. The move is expected to help reduce costs and improve price competitiveness, with estimates placing it in the 51 lakh to 55 lakh (ex-showroom) range.

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2.0-litre turbo-petrol with front-wheel drive

The Countryman C is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 170 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed automatic. The car adopts a front-wheel-drive layout instead of the all-wheel-drive system typically offered on higher trims.

Feature-loaded cabin with new-generation interface

Mini Countryman C
The SUV is expected to feature a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with Mini OS 9, alongside tan leather interior upholstery
Mini Countryman C
The SUV is expected to feature a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen with Mini OS 9, alongside tan leather interior upholstery

Inside, the Countryman C is expected to feature a five-seater cabin upholstered in tan brown leather. The dashboard is centred around a 9.4-inch circular OLED touchscreen running Mini Operating System 9, supporting wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, cloud-based navigation, and over-the-air updates. Creature comforts are likely to include Harman Kardon sound system, automatic climate control, and a power-adjustable driver’s seat.

Selective feature omissions to maintain pricing

To keep costs in check, the Countryman C will likely miss out on certain high-end features available on top variants. These include Level 2 ADAS, a panoramic sunroof, and all-wheel drive. However, essentials such as parking sensors and a rear-view camera should be retained.

Also Read : Porsche Cayenne Coupe Electric unveiled, gets better aerodynamics and more range

Positioned against premium entry SUVs

With its expected pricing, the Countryman C will sit close to models like the BMW iX1 in the Indian market. Within Mini’s own range, it will undercut the Countryman Electric and the John Cooper Works edition, lowering the entry barrier to the brand’s SUV lineup.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Apr 2026, 22:01 pm IST
TAGS: upcoming cars mini suvs countryman

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