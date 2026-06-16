Made-in-India Mini Countryman C launching tomorrow, here's what to expect
Mini is set to launch the locally assembled Countryman C in India. Positioned below the electric version, it features a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, premium features, and a more accessible price point.
British legacy automaker Mini is set to launch an affordable, made-in-India variant of the Countryman SUV, the Countryman C. With the company expanding its Countryman portfolio with a more affordable variant, it aims to compete against the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA and Audi Q3, among other rivals. For automobile enthusiasts, the company continues to offer the sportier John Cooper Works (JCW) All4.
Mini Countryman C: Exterior
The entry-level, made-in-India Mini Countryman C is expected to boast the majority of the design languages as seen on the Countryman Electric. However, there might be a few changes to the bumper and grille design, considering this is an ICE-powered SUV and an entry-level variant at that. The SUV further gets a blacked-out roof, outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs), A-pillar, B-pillar, C-pillar and cladding on the wheel arches, among others.
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Additionally, the Mini Countryman C is going to be available across five colour options including British Racing Green, Smokey Green, Nanuq White, Chilli Red and Slate Blue.
Mini Countryman C: Interior
The interior of the Mini Countryman C is expected to be finished in a mix of leather and fabric. The dashboard gets a fabric finish while seats are finished in brown leather. Additionally, the front and rear seats get ‘MINI’ lettering, a signature circular OLED screen, a head-up display, all four power windows, a multi-spoke steering wheel with audio controls, cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, vertically placed AC vents and physical climate control buttons, among others.
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Mini Countryman C: Expectations
The Mini Countryman C is expected to be equipped with a 1.5L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine producing approximately 134.13 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. This is a smaller engine compared to the Mini Countryman JCW All4, which produces a higher power output of 296 bhp and 400 Nm of torque.
The Mini Countryman C is expected to be slotted below the electric iteration of the Countryman, making it one of the most affordable cars to buy from the English automaker. Furthermore, this SUV will be a made-in-India product, making it more affordable compared to the rest of the cars in Mini's portfolio.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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