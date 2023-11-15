Third generation Mini Countryman enters production, India launch likely in 2024

BMW Group-owned British luxury car brand Mini has started production of its new Countryman SUV. The German automobile group has revealed that the new Mini Countryman has entered production in the company's Leipzig manufacturing facility. It is being built at the plant alongside the BMW 1 Series and 2 Series. The third-generation iteration of the Countryman SUV was uncovered earlier this year and now its production has commenced.

The third-generation Mini Countryman SUV will go on sale across the globe sometime next year. It is expected to come to India as well, replacing the current Countryman in the country, which is available at a starting price of ₹53.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : MINI launches Countryman Shadow Edition in India: Check price, specs

The third-generation Mini Countryman comes larger than its predecessor. Dimensionally, it comes 130 mm longer and 60 mm taller than its predecessor. The increase in overall size for the SUV is attributed to the automaker's strategy to introduce a slightly smaller Mini Aceman SUV, which will be positioned below the Countryman in the brand's product lineup.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MINI Countryman ₹ 40.50 - 49 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date MINI Cooper ₹ 38 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Porsche Macan 1984 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 12.35 kmpl ₹83.21 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mercedes Benz C-Class 2022 1496 cc | Petrol | Automatic (TC) ₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Thar ₹ 10.54 - 16.78 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Tata Nexon ₹ 8.10 - 13 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers

Mini is aiming to grab the attention of the new customers with the third-generation Countryman SUV. However, it also hopes to retain the current Mini owners by offering them something more practical than the Cooper hatchback, which is still a Mini car. At the exterior, it comes with a clear design evolution over the previous two generations. The SUV features a new octagonal front grille and revamped headlamps and taillights, in line with the new Mini Cooper. It gets an updated C pillar.

Inside the cabin, it gets an updated dashboard with an identical touchscreen display, similar to the Cooper. Dimensional increase has allowed the automaker to introduce an enlarged centre console, featuring larger cupholders and additional legroom for the rear occupants. Also, the rear backrest and boot space have witnessed improvement. There are three interior trims and eight Mini Experience modes on offer. The new Mini Countryman will be the first car from the automaker to offer Level 2 autonomous driver assistance systems, including semi-autonomous driving at speeds of up to 60 kmph.

The third-gen Countryman gets three different turbocharged petrol engines and two electric powertrains on offer. For the EV, there is a single motor and RWD variant offering 201 bhp peak power and 250 Nm maximum torque. Also, there is a dual-motor AWD variant offering 308 bhp peak power and 494 Nm torque. The former claims to take 8.6 seconds to sprint to 0-100 kmph at a top speed of 170 kmph, while the latter takes 5.6 seconds to sprint 0-100 kmph and hit a top speed of 180 kmph. Both the electric variants get energy from a 66.45 kWh battery pack, promising 462 km and 433 km range, respectively.

For the ICE variants, there is a 167 bhp peak power generating 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that sends power to the front wheels. Also, there is a 215 bhp peak power generating 2.0-litre turbo-petrol motor, which sends power to all four wheels. This engine is the same one that works under the hood of the BMW X1. The JCW trim of the new Countryman gets the same 2.0-litre engine but churns out 296 bhp peak power and 400 NM maximum torque. It can sprint 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds.

First Published Date: