This Mercedes-AMG One 1:8 scale model is a mini marvel, runs with radio-control

Mercedes-AMG One hypercar is an automotive engineering marvel. The 1,063 bhp churning turbocharged petrol engine-powered supercar also gets four different electric motors, each powering one wheel, comes showing what the German luxury car brand's high-performance AMG division is capable of. Now, the automaker has joined hands with CaDA to build a 1.8-scale model of the supercar, which can operate on remote control.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM
Mercedes-AMG One
The Mercedes-AMG One scale model comes with a wide range of functional parts.
Mercedes-Benz has claimed that the remote-controlled scale model replica of the Mercedes-AMG One hypercar has been built with 3,295 interlocking blocks. The car has been designed by keeping the intricate details in focus. It gets every distinctive line and hallmark of the original supercar. As the automaker has released images of the hypercar's scale model, it comes with the iconic longitudinal fin to the retractable rear wing and 10-spoke wheels wrapped with Michelin tyres. Mercedes-Benz has claimed that every detail of the car has been meticulously recreated.

Watch: Watch: Mercedes AMG One, F1-inspired hypercar, in action on race track

Dimensionally, the scale model measures 22.4 inches in length, 9.6 inches in width and 6.3 inches in height. Despite following the original supercar with fine details, the functionality of the scale model grabs attention. It comes as fully motorized, equipped with LED lights at front and rear, independent front and rear suspension, and shock absorbers. It gets an engine that is a replica of the original six-cylinder powerplant under the hood of the AMG One.

The scale model gets two pullback motors to propel the car back and forth, left and right. These motors can be controlled separately via a remote control. It comes with a two-speed transmission as well, which is a rare feature in the world of scale models built with blocks. What's more interesting is that the scale model's speed and lighting too can be controlled using the remote control. The car gets functional doors as well that can be opened and closed with the touch of a button.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST
