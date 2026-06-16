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MINI Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
54.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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MINI Countryman C Key Specs
Engine1499 cc
Mileage15.92 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Countryman C specs and features

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Prices

The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹54.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Mileage

All variants of the Countryman C deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.92 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Colours

The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 5 colour options: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Slate Blue, Smokey Green, Nanuq White.

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Engine and Transmission

The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1499 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 115 bhp and 240 Nm of torque.

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Countryman C's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe priced between ₹46.9 Lakhs - 48.9 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs.

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Specs & Features

The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Emergency Call Button, Find My Car, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Low Fuel Level Warning.

MINI Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Price

Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic

₹54.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
47,50,000
RTO
5,04,000
Insurance
1,88,835
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
54,43,335
EMI@1,16,999/mo
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MINI Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
9 seconds (claimed)
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
240 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.92 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
115 bhp
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Twin Turbo
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1499 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Front Tyres
245 / 45 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Electric
Rear Tyres
245 / 45 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
505 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Seats
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4447 mm
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Wheelbase
2692 mm
Height
1661 mm
Width
1843 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Find My Car
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Power-assisted (Electric) Steering with 2-Spokes Steering Wheel
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Cruise Control
Yes

Instrumentation

Tachometer
Digital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Wireless Charger
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 Inch
Display
Touch Screen

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags (• Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning only • Pedestrian Detection
Lane Departure Prevention
Yes
ADAS
Level 1
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable (• Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric))
MINI Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic EMI
EMI1,05,299 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
48,99,001
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
48,99,001
Interest Amount
14,18,917
Payable Amount
63,17,918

MINI Countryman C Alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
Countryman Cvs2 Series Gran Coupe
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
+1
Countryman CvsTiguan R-Line
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
Countryman CvsX1
Audi Q3

Audi Q3

43.67 - 53 Lakhs
Countryman CvsQ3
Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

51.8 - 55 Lakhs
Countryman CvsGLA
Audi Q3 Sportback

Audi Q3 Sportback

53.55 - 53.86 Lakhs
Countryman CvsQ3 Sportback

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