|Engine
|1499 cc
|Mileage
|15.92 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹54.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Countryman C deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.92 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic is available in 5 colour options: British Racing Green, Chilli Red, Slate Blue, Smokey Green, Nanuq White.
The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic is powered by a 1499 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 7 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 115 bhp and 240 Nm of torque.
In the Countryman C's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe priced between ₹46.9 Lakhs - 48.9 Lakhs or the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line priced ₹49 Lakhs.
The Countryman C Favoured Petrol Turbo Automatic has Auto Crash Alert, Cruise Control, Average Speed, Emergency Call Button, Find My Car, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Heads Up Display (HUD), Average Fuel Consumption and Low Fuel Level Warning.