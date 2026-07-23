Honda ZR-V Hybrid first two batches sold out in India, Third batch on the way

Honda has confirmed that the first two batches of the ZR-V Hybrid allocated for India have been sold out. The company has now placed an order for a third batch, although it has not disclosed the number of vehicles included in any of the consignments.

According to Honda, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have emerged as the two states with the highest number of customer bookings for the hybrid SUV. The carmaker has not shared a state-wise sales breakup or delivery timeline for the upcoming batch.

The development indicates continued interest in Honda's strong hybrid technology, particularly in markets where buyers are looking for premium SUVs with improved fuel efficiency. However, the company has not announced whether additional batches beyond the third are planned.

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Positioned between the HR-V and CR-V

The Honda ZR-V is positioned globally between the HR-V and the CR-V. Built on the same platform as the latest Honda Civic, the SUV is aimed at buyers looking for a midsize crossover with a hybrid powertrain and premium features.

The model uses Honda's e:HEV strong hybrid system, pairing a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine with two electric motors. Depending on driving conditions, the system can operate in EV Drive, Hybrid Drive or Engine Drive mode, automatically switching between them to balance performance and efficiency.

Feature-rich cabin

Inside, the ZR-V gets a dashboard layout inspired by the Civic, with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster and wireless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Other features include dual-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof, depending on the market specification.

The SUV also offers a practical cabin with a spacious second row and a sizeable luggage compartment, making it suitable for both daily commuting and longer trips.

Safety package

The ZR-V comes equipped with Honda Sensing, the brand's suite of advanced driver assistance systems. Depending on the variant, it includes adaptive cruise control, collision mitigation braking, lane-keeping assist, road departure mitigation, and traffic sign recognition. Standard safety equipment also includes multiple airbags, electronic stability control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

With the third batch now on order, Honda is expected to continue deliveries as fresh stock reaches the country. The company has not yet announced pricing revisions or any changes to the model specification.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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