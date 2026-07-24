|Engine
|1993 cc
|Mileage
|22.8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev, equipped with a 2.0L direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine and Automatic, is listed at ₹55.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the ZR-V deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev is available in 4 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.
The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 181 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 141 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm (Engine), 181 bhp @ 6000 rpm (Motor) and 189 Nm @ 4500 rpm (Max Torque), 315 Nm @ 2000 rpm (Motor) of torque.
In the ZR-V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe priced between ₹46.9 Lakhs - 48.9 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman C priced ₹47.5 Lakhs.
The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev has Check Vehicle Status via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cooled Glove Box, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Tow Away Alert and Geo-fence.