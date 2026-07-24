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Honda ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
55.25 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda ZR-V Key Specs
Engine 1993 cc
Mileage22.8 kmpl
Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all ZR-V specs and features

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Prices

The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev, equipped with a 2.0L direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine and Automatic, is listed at ₹55.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Mileage

All variants of the ZR-V deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 22.8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Colours

The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev is available in 4 colour options: Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic, Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Platinum White Pearl.

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Engine and Transmission

The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev is powered by a 1993 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 181 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 141 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm (Engine), 181 bhp @ 6000 rpm (Motor) and 189 Nm @ 4500 rpm (Max Torque), 315 Nm @ 2000 rpm (Motor) of torque.

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the ZR-V's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe priced between ₹46.9 Lakhs - 48.9 Lakhs or the MINI Countryman C priced ₹47.5 Lakhs.

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Specs & Features

The ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev has Check Vehicle Status via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Central Locking, Rain-sensing Wipers, Cooled Glove Box, Follow me home headlamps, Emergency Call Button, Tow Away Alert and Geo-fence.

Honda ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Price

ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev

₹55.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
47,99,000
RTO
5,08,900
Insurance
2,16,514
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
55,24,914
EMI@1,18,752/mo
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Honda ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0L direct-injection Atkinson-cycle engine
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Front Axle)
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9s
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
189 Nm @ 4500 rpm (Max Torque), 315 Nm @ 2000 rpm (Motor)
Transmission
Automatic
Mileage (ARAI)
22.8 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
181 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 141 bhp @ 5600-6400 rpm (Engine), 181 bhp @ 6000 rpm (Motor)
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Battery Type
Lithium Ion
Engine
1993 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.5 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Tilt & Telescopic Steering
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link with Torsion beam and Coil Spring
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4567 mm
Wheelbase
2655 mm
Height
1621 mm
Kerb Weight
1569 kg
Width
1840 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
380 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Tow Away Alert
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock via App
Yes
Vehicle Tracking Via App
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
6 - Econ, Normal, Sport, Ev, Hybrid, Engine
Auto Dimming IRVM
Auto-Dimming Inside Rear View Mirror (iRVM)
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Automatic Temperature Control
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone • Two Zones Front-row AC zone • Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control • Blower Rear AC zone • Rear AC vents
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Drive Modes Count
6
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Front & Rear

Exterior

Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Pull Handle Type

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
All (with pinch guard) Power Windows, All One-touch up/down, with Key
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Yes
Rear Windshield Blind
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Boot Opener with Gesture
One Touch - Up
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
4 Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
LED(Front & Rear)
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000 Km
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited Kms
Battery Warranty (Years)
8 Years

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Front
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
7 Bose Speakers, 1 Subwoofer, 4 Tweeters
Bluetooth Compatibility
Bluetooth Compatibility (Phone Calls & Audio Streaming), Type A & Type C Wired Connectivity, Smart Watch Connectivity
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
2 x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 12V Power Outlet
Touch Screen Size
9" Touch-screen Display

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags • Driver • Front Passenger • 2 Curtain • Driver Knee • Front Passenger Knee • Driver Side • Front Passenger Side
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Warning + Auto Braking
High-beam Assist
Yes
ADAS
Level 2
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-traffic Assist with Warning
Lane Departure Prevention
Lane Departure Prevention with Warning and Lane Keep Assist
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual) • Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric) • Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Rear Seat
60:40
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Interiors
Black (Single Tone)
Ventilated Seat Type
Disc
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
4 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable • Seat: Forward / Back (Electric) • Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric) • Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Honda ZR-V Sport Hybrid Automatic e:Hev EMI
EMI1,06,877 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
49,72,422
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
49,72,422
Interest Amount
14,40,183
Payable Amount
64,12,605

Honda ZR-V Alternatives

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

46.9 - 48.9 Lakhs
ZR-Vvs2 Series Gran Coupe
MINI Countryman C

MINI Countryman C

47.5 Lakhs
ZR-VvsCountryman C
Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

49 Lakhs
+1
ZR-VvsTiguan R-Line
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
ZR-VvsiX1 LWB
BMW X1

BMW X1

50.9 - 52.9 Lakhs
ZR-VvsX1
BYD Sealion 7

BYD Sealion 7

49.4 - 54.9 Lakhs
ZR-VvsSealion 7

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