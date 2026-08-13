Honda to collaborate with Tata for a new modular platform

Japanese automaker Honda has outsourced the development of a new vehicle programme to Tata Technologies, according to a report by Bloomberg. This marks the first known instance of the company entrusting an Indian engineering services firm with the end-to-end development of a vehicle platform. The move is expected to help Honda reduce development costs while accelerating the introduction of future models.

Honda has reportedly outsourced end-to-end vehicle platform development to Tata Technologies, as per a Bloomberg report. The platform would support ICE, hybrid and EV models while reducing costs and accelerating future product development, including India-bound vehicles.

According to people familiar with the matter, the platform is being designed to underpin multiple vehicle models. It is also expected to support a range of powertrain technologies, including internal combustion engines, hybrid systems and fully-electric powertrains. However, the markets in which vehicles based on the Tata Technologies-developed platform will be sold remain unclear.

The decision represents a shift in Honda’s traditional approach to vehicle development. The automaker has historically developed its core vehicle platforms internally or through its established supplier network. The move comes as the Japanese automaker reassesses its global product strategy following its first annual loss since the company was founded in 1948. The Japanese automaker has cancelled or postponed several planned electric vehicle programmes while placing emphasis on reducing costs and improving development efficiency.

Honda’s India Strategy

The move could be significant for Honda’s operations in India, where the automaker has been facing increasing pressure from competitors with broader and newer product portfolios. Honda currently has a relatively limited line-up in the country and trails major rivals such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

Honda recently stated that India was one of its key global markets alongside Japan and North America. However, the company does not currently offer a battery electric vehicle in the country, while domestic manufacturers such as Tata Motors and Mahindra have rapidly expanded their EV portfolios.

Honda’s market share in India has declined to below 2 per cent, compared with a peak of around 7 per cent more than a decade ago. The company has previously relied on external automotive partners for certain vehicle programmes. The Tata Technologies engagement represents a development as it involves an Indian engineering services company working on an entirely new vehicle platform.

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India’s Growing Role in Global Vehicle Development

The partnership also highlights India’s expanding importance as a global engineering and automotive development hub. International manufacturers, including Mercedes-Benz and BMW, have increasingly utilised engineering talent and services in India to reduce development costs and shorten vehicle development timelines.

Warren Harris, CEO of Tata Technologies, disclosed in July that the company was progressing with a full vehicle development programme for a leading Japanese automotive original equipment manufacturer, without naming Honda. Its engagement with Honda could represent a breakthrough in the Japanese automaker segment, which has traditionally been more challenging for external engineering service providers to enter, according to a Bloomberg report.

For Honda, the partnership forms part of a broader strategy to make greater use of external engineering resources. Toshihiro Mibe, CEO of Honda, said in May that the company intends to utilise external resources more flexibly and strategically, highlighting the cost competitiveness and engineering capabilities available in countries such as India and China.

The strategy is expected to play an important role in Honda’s future India plans. The company has announced plans to introduce a new family of vehicles in the country starting in 2028, while also strengthening India’s position as a manufacturing and export hub for markets across Latin America and Southeast Asia.

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