Honda ZR-V e:HEV launched in India at 47.99 lakh

Honda has launched the all-new ZR-V e:HEV in India at an introductory price of Rs47.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The hybrid SUV is being imported as a completely built unit (CBU) from Japan and takes over as the brand's flagship SUV in the Indian lineup. The company has also started deliveries, with Honda saying the first two batches allocated for India have already been booked.

Strong hybrid powertrain under the hood

Powering the ZR-V is Honda's 2.0-litre e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain, which combines an Atkinson-cycle petrol engine with a dual-motor hybrid system and an e-CVT transmission. The setup develops a combined 184 PS and 315 Nm of torque while returning a claimed fuel efficiency of 22.8 kmpl. Honda also claims the SUV can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

On the outside, the ZR-V features full-LED lighting, 18-inch alloy wheels and a sporty SUV design. Inside, it gets an all-black cabin with leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control and power-adjustable front seats. The driver gets an 8-way power-adjustable seat with memory function, while the front passenger seat offers 4-way power adjustment.

What does the ZR-V get?

The SUV comes equipped with a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.2-inch fully digital instrument cluster, a 12-speaker Bose audio system and wireless phone charging.

You also get multiple storage spaces, a 60:40 split-folding rear seat and up to 1,313 litres of luggage capacity with the second row folded. Other features include a hands-free powered tailgate, regenerative braking paddle shifters, electronic parking brake, idle stop system and an auto reverse-tilt passenger-side mirror.

Also Read : Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: What Honda's New Flagship SUV Is Like

Safety features include the Honda Sensing driver assistance suite with Collision Mitigation Braking System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System and Road Departure Mitigation System. The ZR-V also gets eight airbags, a 360-degree camera, Vehicle Stability Assist, Hill Descent Control, front and rear parking sensors and Honda's ACE body structure.

The Honda ZR-V e:HEV is available in four exterior colours: Twilight Mist Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic, Platinum White Pearl and Crystal Black Pearl. It comes with a three-year unlimited-kilometre standard warranty, three years of roadside assistance, and an eight-year/160,000 km warranty on the lithium-ion battery.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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