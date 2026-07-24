Honda ZR-V First Drive Review: What Honda's New Flagship SUV Is Like

Honda is preparing a bigger product offensive for the Indian market, with more India-focused models expected by 2028. Before that happens, the company will introduce the ZR-V as its new flagship SUV. It will be brought to India as a Japan-spec model and is expected to sit at the premium end of Honda's lineup. We drove the Honda ZR-V at the Buddh International Circuit to get a first impression of what it has to offer.

The rear design is clean and understated, highlighted by wraparound LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and dual exhaust finishers that add a subtle sporty touch.

Exterior

The ZR-V doesn't look like any other Honda currently sold in India. The front end is dominated by a large vertical-slat grille that gives the SUV an aggressive look, while the slim LED headlamps add to its sporty character.

Viewed from the side, the ZR-V leans more towards the crossover end of the spectrum than a conventional SUV. The sloping roofline gives it a sleek profile, and at 1,621 mm tall, it is actually shorter than the Honda Elevate. It rides on 18-inch alloy wheels and offers 180 mm of ground clearance.

The rear design is clean and understated, highlighted by wraparound LED tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler and dual exhaust finishers that add a subtle sporty touch.

Cabin and features

Step inside and the ZR-V immediately feels like a Honda. The dashboard follows a clean and intuitive layout where frequently used controls are easy to access. Rather than relying entirely on the touchscreen, Honda has retained physical buttons for the climate control system, and they offer a solid tactile feel.

The SUV comes equipped with a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. While the display itself is easy to use and responsive, it is smaller than what several rivals in this segment now offer.

One interesting feature is the push-button gear selector, which replaces the conventional gear lever.

Other equipment includes a 12-speaker Bose sound system, powered front seats with memory function for the driver, wireless phone charging, USB Type-C charging ports for both rows, rain-sensing wipers, push-button start and a 360-degree surround-view camera.

One interesting feature is the push-button gear selector, which replaces the conventional gear lever. Besides giving the cabin a cleaner look, it also frees up additional storage space in the centre console for small items and smartphones.

Despite the long equipment list, a few omissions stand out. Ventilated front seats are not available, there is no panoramic sunroof, and the 360-degree camera could have offered wider viewing angles.

Rear seat and boot

The rear seat offers generous knee room and enough headroom for average-sized adults. It is best suited for two passengers, although a third occupant can be accommodated when required. All three passengers get adjustable headrests and seat belts, while the fold-down centre armrest includes integrated cup holders.

Rear occupants also get two USB Type-C charging ports and seatback storage pockets. However, there are no rear AC vents or window sunshades, both of which are features buyers may expect at this price point. The seat base positions occupants slightly knees-up, which could affect comfort during longer journeys.

Boot space stands at 380 litres and can be expanded to over 1,300 litres by folding the rear seats. Honda has also added a thoughtful storage compartment beneath the boot floor for the removable parcel shelf, helping keep the luggage area organised. A powered tailgate is part of the package as well.

The ZR-V gathers speed quickly, but it is tuned more for effortless progress than outright excitement.

Engine and performance

Powering the ZR-V is a 2.0-litre Atkinson-cycle petrol engine paired with Honda's strong hybrid system and an e-CVT transmission. Combined output stands at 184 PS and 315 Nm. The hybrid system works much like the one found in the Honda City e:HEV. In most driving conditions, the petrol engine primarily acts as a generator while the electric motor drives the wheels. The result is smooth, linear acceleration with immediate response from a standstill.

The ZR-V gathers speed quickly, but it is tuned more for effortless progress than outright excitement. Instead of delivering sudden bursts of acceleration, the hybrid system focuses on maintaining a refined and predictable power delivery.

The steering offers good precision and enough feedback to place the car confidently through fast bends, while the brakes inspire confidence with a consistent pedal feel.

Although our drive was restricted to the Buddh International Circuit, the ZR-V displayed strong handling characteristics. The suspension is tuned on the firmer side, helping keep body roll well under control through corners without making the SUV feel unsettled.

The steering offers good precision and enough feedback to place the car confidently through fast bends, while the brakes inspire confidence with a consistent pedal feel. Well-bolstered front seats also provide good support during spirited driving.

That said, the race track is far removed from everyday Indian driving conditions. How the firmer suspension copes with broken roads and urban traffic will only become clear once the ZR-V is tested on public roads.

The ZR-V offers a premium cabin, refined strong hybrid powertrain, good handling characteristics and the appeal of being a Japan-spec Honda.

Verdict

Honda has not announced prices yet, but the ZR-V is expected to be priced around ₹45 lakh. The ZR-V offers a premium cabin, refined strong hybrid powertrain, good handling characteristics and the appeal of being a Japan-spec Honda. However, it also misses out on some features that buyers may expect at this price point, including ventilated seats and a panoramic sunroof. Its value proposition will ultimately depend on its final pricing, especially against established premium SUVs already available in the Indian market.

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