Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 modified tastefully into a cruiser

The 650 Twins changed the perspective of Royal Enfield for many people. Royal Enfields are one of the most preferable motorcycles when it comes to modifying and customizing. This is also true for the Interceptor 650 which is currently one of the best-selling mid-capacity motorcycles. Here, is an Interceptor 650 that has been modified heavily into a cruiser. The modification was done by Neev Motorcycles and they have named this build ‘Soul Star’.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2023, 15:45 PM
Neev Motorcycles has modified a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 into a cruiser. The shop had to make several custom parts so only the engine has not been changed. 
The motorcycle is inspired by the chakras of the human body. The eighth chakra is also called Soul Star hence the name of the motorcycle. 
Neev Motorcycles are very proud of the work that they have done on this build. That does seem justified considering that this might be one of their best builds till date.
The motorcycle now uses a new chassis so suit its more cruiser characteristics.
Neev Motorcycles have engraved all eight chakras on the eight spokes of the wheels.
The wheels are CNC machined and measure 18 inches. The front tyre measures 160/60 while the rear one is quite fat measuring 240/40. 
To give a clean look to the wheel design and engravings, both the chain and disc brake assembly have been moved to one side of the rear wheel. This means that there is a new swingarm also.
The engine has not been changed but it now boasts a new custom full system exhaust. It is now a 2-in-one unit that exits only on the right side.
The fuel tank, front fork covers, fenders, handlebar, seat and sump guard are all new and custom made. The shop also made CNC Machined wide triple tree.
The motorcycle also went through a custom paint job. The fuel cap, dagger, handle risers, Wheel engravings, grips, foot controls, fender fittings, tank badge, chain etc are now made up of brass. 
The motorcycle is inspired by the chakras of the human body. It has seven chakras but, few people do not know about the eighth one. The eighth chakra is also called Soul Star hence the name of the motorcycle. Neev Motorcycles have engraved all eight chakras on the eight spokes of the wheels.

Speaking of the wheels, they are now CNC machined and measure 18 inches. The front tyre measures 160/60 while the rear one is quite fat measuring 240/40. To give a clean look to the wheel design and engravings, both the chain and disc brake assembly have been moved to one side of the rear wheel. This meant that the customization shop had to build a new custom swingarm.

The shop had to redesign everything. The only part that has been carried forward is the engine. The exhaust has been redesigned and is now a full system unit. Moreover, it now exits only on the right side. Apart from the exhaust, the shop has not made any changes to the engine.

The chassis on the motorcycle is new so it looks more like a cruiser. There are other new parts as well. For instance, the fuel tank, front fork covers, fenders, handlebar, seat and sump guard. The shop also made CNC Machined wide triple tree. The fuel cap, dagger, handle risers, Wheel engravings, grips, foot controls, fender fittings, tank badge, chain etc are now made up of brass. Then there is new LED lighting all around. The motorcycle also went through a custom paint job.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Classic 350 modified neatly into a bobber: Details here

Considering that Neev Motorcycles had to build almost the whole motorcycle again, it is quite understandable why they are so proud of this build. The shop says that a similar treatment can be given to the Super Meteor 650 as well.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2023, 15:45 PM IST
