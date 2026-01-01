|Engine
|199.5 cc
The Pulsar RS200 TFT, is listed at ₹2.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar RS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar RS200 TFT is available in 5 colour options: Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White And Caribbean Blue, Racing Red, Red, White.
The Pulsar RS200 TFT is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar RS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.87 Lakhs - 1.88 Lakhs or the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 priced between ₹1.49 Lakhs - 1.6 Lakhs.
The Pulsar RS200 TFT has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs, Distance To Empty, Multi-function Lock and Physical Key.