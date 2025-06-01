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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 vs KTM RC 200

In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 or KTM RC 200 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Price starts at Rs. 1.71 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 200 Price starts at Rs. 2.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar RS200 engine makes power and torque 24.5 PS PS & 18.74 Nm. On the other hand, RC 200 engine makes power & torque 25.8 PS PS & 19.5 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 200 in 3 colours. The Pulsar RS200 mileage is around 35 kmpl. The RC 200 mileage is around 35.0 kmpl.
Pulsar RS200 vs RC 200 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pulsar rs200 Rc 200
BrandBajajKTM
Price₹ 1.71 Lakhs₹ 2.15 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl35.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.5 cc199.5 cc
Power24.5 PS PS25.8 PS PS

Filters
Pulsar RS200
Bajaj Pulsar RS200
STD
₹1.71 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 200
KTM RC 200
STD
₹2.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Seat View
Engine View
Headlight View
Fuel Tank View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
13 L13.7 l
Ground Clearance
157 mm158 mm
Length
1999 mm-
Wheelbase
1358 mm1341 mm
Height
1114 mm-
Kerb Weight
167 kg160 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm824 mm
Width
765 mm-
ABS
Dual ChannelYes
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Range
455 km479.5 km
Max Speed
140.8 kmph140 kmph
Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm25.8 PS
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm19.5 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
ChainChain Drive
Displacement
199.5 cc199.5 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid Cooled1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S ClutchWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
66 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with CanisterWP APEX - Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bushWP APEX 43
Features
Riding Modes
YesNo
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesNo
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Console
Digital-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah12V/8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,96,4132,44,199
Ex-Showroom Price
1,71,1532,14,721
RTO
13,69217,177
Insurance
11,56812,301
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
4,2215,248

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Latest Car & Bike News

Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, May 31: Tata Harrier EV teased, KTM RC 200 launched, Yamaha RSA program, Ola Roadster X offer & more…
1 Jun 2025
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 arrives with new body graphics, a wider rear tyre, a new LCD console, dual-channel ABS with multiple modes and more
2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades, priced at 1.84 lakh
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KTM RC 200 in new Metallic Grey colour scheme. The motorcycle is now offered in three colours.
KTM RC 200 gets new Metallic Grey colour scheme
22 May 2025
Here is a quick roundup of the latest news of the automotive industry.
Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more
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The new Pulsar RS200 gets the same brake disc caliper sizes as before. The engine is also the same single-cylinder unit that produces 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm Torque at 8,000 rpm.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 sports bike updated after 10 years, priced at 1.84 lakh: What’s new?
11 Jan 2025
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