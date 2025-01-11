Thinking of the 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200? Here are the key highlights you should know
- Introduced in 2015, the RS200 gets its most significant update in almost a decade.
The new Bajaj Pulsar RS200 was launched recently with new features and is priced at ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It is the first and only fully-faired sports bike in Bajaj Auto's motorcycle lineup, and it was released back in 2015. This year, it has received its most comprehensive update nearly a decade after its debut. On January 9, 2025, the Pulsar RS200 was updated with cosmetic changes and modern features while keeping the core mechanical components from the previous generation model.
With the 2025 update, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 gets refreshed to remain competitive in the 200 cc sports bike sector. If you are interested in getting your hands on the 2025 RS200, here is everything that you need to know:
The Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is available in one variant which comes priced at ₹1.87 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the 2025 update ₹10,000 more expensive than the outgoing model, with which it brings cosmetic updates, new features, and riding modes while retaining its core mechanical components. It features three colour schemes, which are Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White, and Active Satin Black.
The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 has been equipped with a new LCD instrument console that includes Bluetooth connectivity. With this, the bike allows for turn-by-turn navigation as well as call and SMS alerts. The 2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 carries over the same twin projector lens and LED DRLs. The fairing stays unchanged, but updated body graphics give the sports bike a more modern appeal. The RS200 also receives updated LED taillights, which feature a C-shaped split setup fitted on the tail tidy.
The new Pulsar RS200 leaves the powertrain unchanged. It continues to be driven by the same 200 cc BS VI-compliant single-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This liquid-cooled unit is capable of making 24.1 bhp at 9,750 rpm and 18.7 Nm of torque at 8,000 rpm. The 2025 Pulsar RS200 is treated with three new riding modes – Road, Raind, and Off-Road – similar to the updated Pulsar N250 launched in 2024.
The updated Bajaj Pulsar RS200 carries over the telescopic front forks and the rear monoshock suspension from the outgoing model and brings no changes to the chassis. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in a 110/17 section front tyre, while the rear tyre gets bigger at 140/70. The RS200 is fitted with a 300 mm front disc and a 230 mm rear and Bajaj includes dual-channel ABS as part of its safety net.
