|Engine
|199.5 cc
The Pulsar RS200 STD, is listed at ₹1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar RS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar RS200 STD is available in 3 colour options: Active Satin Black, Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White.
The Pulsar RS200 STD is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar RS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs or the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs.
The Pulsar RS200 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Projector Headlights.