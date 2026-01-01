hamburger icon
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Front Left View
1/11
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Front View
2/11
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Left View
3/11
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Disc View
4/11
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Engine View
5/11
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Front Tyre View
6/11

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 STD

1.96 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 Key Specs
Engine199.5 cc
View all Pulsar RS200 specs and features

Pulsar RS200 STD

Pulsar RS200 STD Prices

The Pulsar RS200 STD, is listed at ₹1.96 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar RS200 STD Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar RS200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar RS200 STD Colours

The Pulsar RS200 STD is available in 3 colour options: Active Satin Black, Glossy Racing Red, Pearl Metallic White.

Pulsar RS200 STD Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar RS200 STD is powered by a 199.5 cc engine.

Pulsar RS200 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar RS200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V priced between ₹1.42 Lakhs - 1.5 Lakhs or the Hero Karizma XMR priced between ₹1.84 Lakhs - 1.86 Lakhs.

Pulsar RS200 STD Specs & Features

The Pulsar RS200 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, Display and Projector Headlights.

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 STD Price

Pulsar RS200 STD

₹1.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,71,153
RTO
13,692
Insurance
11,568
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,96,413
EMI@4,222/mo
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
157 mm
Length
1999 mm
Wheelbase
1358 mm
Height
1114 mm
Kerb Weight
167 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-R14 Rear :-140/70-R14
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
455 km
Max Speed
140.8 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
24.5 PS @ 9750 rpm
Max Torque
18.74 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain
Displacement
199.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder Spark 4-Valve , FI Engine, Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate, A&S Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Nitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic with anti-friction bush

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V / 8Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Projector Headlights
Yes
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 STD EMI
EMI3,799 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,76,771
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,76,771
Interest Amount
51,199
Payable Amount
2,27,970

