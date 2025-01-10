Auto recap Jan 9: Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric, Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay updated. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Thursday, January 9th, 2025.

Mercedes-Benz G Wagon goes electric. And it is now in India

Mercedes Benz launched the G580 EQ SUV, popularly known as the G Wagon in India at a starting price of ₹3 crore (ex-showroom). The G Wagon will be sold only in the Edition One variant which comes with a 4x4 drivetrain and offers superb off-roading capability. The all-electric Mercedes G Wagon has a water-wading capability of up to 850 mm and a ground clearance of 250 mm. Overall, the off-roader looks almost the same and carries a boxy styling similar to that of its predecessors. The battery offered in the G580 EQ is a 117 kWh pack offering a claimed range of around 420 km per charge. The EV SUV will be provided in the Indian markets as a Completly Built-Up (CBU) unit.

2025 Bajaj Pulsar RS200 launched with feature upgrades

Bajaj also revealed the 2025 Pulsar RS200 and announced a price tag of ₹1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) for the motorbike. The new Pulsar RS200 gets a new tail lamp assembly, new colours and graphics and updated technology. The front of the fully-faired motorbike remains largely the same and the engine hasn't been updated as well. The bike is offered in three new colours including an Active Black Satin, a Glossy Racing Red and a Pearl Metallic White. The Pulsar RS200 now also gets an updated digital instrument cluster along with Bluetooth connectivity bringing it up to speed with modern rivals.

Tata launches the 2025 Tiago, 2025 Tiago EV and 2025 Tigor models

Tata Motors India, yesterday launched three updated cars for 2025 including the Tiago, the Tiago EV and the Tigor. The Tata Tiago comes at a starting price of ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), the Tiago EV is being offered at ₹8 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Tigor has launched at a starting price of ₹6 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new 2025 Tiago will feature an updated front-end design, new colour options and more features. Expect to see an altered front grille, new LED headlamps, updated front bumpers and some new colour shades. The interior will be treated with new colour schemes and the cabin will include a height-adjustable seat for the driver and automatic climate control amongst other things.

The new Tiago EV is getting three new colours including Supernova Copper, Chilli Lime and Arizona Blue. It also gets a new dual-tone interior along with an updated 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen. Then manufacturer has also added Electronic Stability Control, a shark-fin antenna, an updated driver's display and an HD rear parking camera in the Tiago EV.

The 2025 Tigor gets a slightly redesigned grille and front and rear bumpers. The interior gets some updates too such as the smart steering wheel with illumination, new fabric seats, ISOFIX mounts and more. Additionally, a new 10.25-inch floating infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 360-degree camera, shark fin antenna, automatic temperature control, leather-wrapped steering wheel and much more is also offered on the top-spec variant.

