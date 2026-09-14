CM Rekha Gupta announces CCTV monitoring for Delhi PUC centres, new automated vehicle testing stations

The Delhi government is tightening vehicle compliance measures with a focus on pollution testing and commercial vehicle fitness checks. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has announced that all Pollution Under Control (PUC) centres across Delhi-NCR will be equipped with surveillance cameras, while two new automated vehicle testing stations at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand are being commissioned.

While working on solutions to pollution, we identified a major gap. Commercial vehicles were getting fitness certificates from centres using old technology, while private vehicles were getting pollution certificates from booths outside petrol pumps.



We decided to strengthen… pic.twitter.com/f0eA9MOt2s — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) September 13, 2026

PUC centres to get surveillance cameras

The camera installation is aimed at improving oversight of pollution testing centres and ensuring that checks are carried out in a transparent manner. The move will cover all PUC centres in Delhi-NCR, with particular attention to facilities located around petrol pumps.

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PUC centres issue certificates after checking a vehicle's emissions against government-prescribed limits. The certificate contains details including the vehicle registration number, emission readings and its validity period. A valid PUC certificate is mandatory under Indian motor vehicle regulations and can be required during traffic checks and for certain insurance-related processes.

The Delhi government's decision to add surveillance to testing centres is intended to strengthen monitoring and compliance across the network.

Two automated testing stations added

The government has also introduced two fully automated vehicle testing stations at Nand Nagri and Tehkhand for commercial vehicles. These facilities use a digital testing process with minimal human intervention, with the aim of making vehicle fitness and emissions certification more efficient and transparent.

The two stations together are expected to handle around 72,000 vehicles every year. Delhi already has an automated testing facility at Jhuljhuli in the southwest part of the city, but the new stations will add considerable capacity to the existing network.

Nand Nagri station has four testing lanes

The Nand Nagri facility is housed in a 40m x 26m pre-engineered building and has four automated testing lanes. Two lanes are designed for heavy motor vehicles, one is for light motor vehicles, and another is dedicated to two-wheelers.

Testing at the centre will cover several aspects of vehicle condition and compliance, including emissions, braking performance, suspension, underbody condition and headlamp alignment. The facility is designed to test up to 72,000 vehicles annually, including approximately 20,000 two-wheelers.

The new infrastructure is part of a broader effort by the Delhi government to improve the monitoring of vehicle emissions while making mandatory fitness checks more systematic and less dependent on manual processes.

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