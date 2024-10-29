Bajaj Pulsar N125 on mind? Here are all the features it offers

Bajaj Auto recently launched its most affordable new generation Pulsar in the Indian market. It is the Pulsar N125 and it will be competing against other 125 cc sporty commuters in the country. One of the things that people might consider while looking nowadays is the features. So, here is a quick look at all the features that the Bajaj Pulsar N125 offers.

Bajaj Pulsar N125: Features

The base variant of the Pulsar N125 which Bajaj calls "base LED Disc" gets a small LCD instrument cluster that is positioned on the left side while the telltale lights are positioned on the right side. It shows information like odometer, fuel gauge and speedometer.

Then there is the top-end LED Disc BT variant that comes with a larger LCD instrument cluster that can show time, fuel gauge, odometer and speedometer. While it does get Bluetooth connectivity, it still misses out on a tachometer and gear position indicator.

(L-R) The Bajaj Pulsar N125 base variant gets a semi-digital console with the essentials, while the top trim gets a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts

The LED Disc variant comes with a traditional kick and self-starter whereas the LED Disc BT gets an Integrated Starter Generator that makes the self starts silent and it also enables auto shut down and restarting of the engine to save some fuel. Fortunately, both variants do come with LED Daytime Running Lamps, LED tail light and LED headlight as standard.

What are the specifications of the Bajaj Pulsar N125?

Bajaj Auto has developed a new 124.58 cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that puts out 11.83 bhp at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

What is the price of the Bajaj Pulsar N125?

Bajaj Pulsar N125 is priced between ₹94,707 and ₹98,707. Both prices are ex-showroom.

What are the hardware equipment on the Bajaj Pulsar N125?

Bajaj Auto is using an all-new frame for the Pulsar N125. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear. Suspension travel is rated for 125 mm for the front as well as rear. Braking duties are performed by a 240 mm disc in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear. There is no ABS on offer. Customers only get CBS.

What are the rivals of the Bajaj Pulsar N125?

Bajaj Pulsar N125 competes against the Honda Shine SP 125, TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R.

