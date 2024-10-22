Bajaj Pulsar N125 variants explained. Check what’s different between the 2 trims

The Bajaj Pulsar N125 recently went on sale as the smallest N Series Pulsar. It’s also the third 125 cc Pulsar to go on sale after the Pulsar Classic and NS125 iterations. The new Pulsar N125 has been developed from the ground up with an all-new chassis, design and engine. It’s also competitively priced from ₹94,707 for the LED Disc variant, going up to ₹98,707 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec LED Disc BT variant. Here’s a breakdown of how different these variants are.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc - Base Variant

The new Pulsar N125 LED Disc is the base variant priced at ₹94,707 (ex-showroom). The entry-level trim is about ₹4,000 cheaper and comes with the LED headlamp and sharp styling, while also retaining the 240 mm disc brake at the front. However, it misses out on the full-digital instrument console and makes do with a semi-digital negative LCD instead. The unit houses a speedometer, odometer, and trip meter, while the tell-tale lights are on the side including the neutral indicator, side-stand position and fuel gauge.

Also Read : 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N125 first ride review: The Baby Pulsar is a fun little package

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar N125 Variant Differences EXPLAINED #Shorts

The Pulsar N125 base also gets a slimmer rear tyre measuring 100/90 R17. It is available in four colours - Ebony Black, Cocktail Wine Red, Pearl Metallic White and Caribbean Blue.

Bajaj Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT - Top Variant

The top-spec Pulsar N125 adds a few key features to justify its ₹4,000 premium. This includes the all-digital instrument console equipped with Bluetooth connectivity. The unit offers call and SMS alerts but does not get turn by turn navigation. Another key change is the fatter rear tyre with a 110/80 R17 rubber mounted on the rear wheel. This not only offers better cornering performance but stability as well.

Up next, the Pulsar N125 top variant gets an Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which allows a silent start operation, while also helping keep the kerb weight low by about 1.5 kg over the lower variant. Moreover, the ISG unit helps improve efficiency by turning off the engine when the bike comes to a halt at a traffic light. The rider needs to press the clutch again to bring the motor back to life and get going. The feature brings incremental updates to the overall mileage figure on the new N125. The Pulsar N125 LED Disc BT is also available in three dual-tone colours - Ebony Black with Cocktail Wine Red, Ebony Black with Purple Fury and Pewter Grey with Citrus Rush.

(L-R) The Bajaj Pulsar N125 base variant gets a semi-digital console with the essentials, while the top trim gets a fully digital console with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts

Bajaj Pulsar N125 Specifications

Both variants get the same 124.58 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine tuned for 11.8 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The bike gets an all-new chassis, which allows it to be lighter by a healthy 20 kg over the Classic Pulsar 125 with a kerb weight of just 125 kg (Top Variant). Other notable features include a 9.5-litre fuel tank capacity, 30 mm telescopic front forks, a monoshock at the rear, and a 130 mm rear drum brake with combi-braking as standard.

Watch: Bajaj Pulsar N125 First Impressions: Check Price, Specs, Features, Ride Quality

The Pulsar N125 takes on the TVS Raider 125 and Hero Xtreme 125R in the segment. The bike is competitively priced and as we found out in our test ride, it’s quite nice to ride as well. Bookings for the new sports commuter are open while deliveries begin soon.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: