|Engine
|115.45 cc
The CT110 X, is listed at ₹78,492 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CT110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CT110 X is available in 3 colour options: Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, Matte Wild Green.
The CT110 X is powered by a 115.45 cc engine.
In the CT110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.
The CT110 X has Passenger Footrest.