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Bajaj CT110 Front Right View
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Bajaj CT110 Right Side View
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Bajaj CT110 Headlight
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Bajaj CT110 Engine
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Bajaj CT110 Fuel Tank
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Bajaj CT110 Seat
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Bajaj CT110 X

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
78,492*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Bajaj CT110 Key Specs
Engine115.45 cc
View all CT110 specs and features

CT110 X

CT110 X Prices

The CT110 X, is listed at ₹78,492 (ex-showroom).

CT110 X Mileage

All variants of the CT110 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CT110 X Colours

The CT110 X is available in 3 colour options: Ebony Black Blue, Ebony Black Red, Matte Wild Green.

CT110 X Engine and Transmission

The CT110 X is powered by a 115.45 cc engine.

CT110 X vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CT110's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Passion Plus priced between ₹80.33 Thousands - 84.13 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

CT110 X Specs & Features

The CT110 X has Passenger Footrest.

Bajaj CT110 X Price

CT110 X

₹ 78,492*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
67,284
RTO
5,382
Insurance
5,826
On-Road Price in Delhi
78,492
EMI@1,687/mo
Add to Compare
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Bajaj CT110 X Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
1998 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1098 mm
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Saddle Height
810 mm
Width
753 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-2.75-17,Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tube
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
9.5 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm
Max Torque
9.9 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
50 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Tubular Single Down Tube with Lower Cradle Frame
Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic, 125 mm Travel
Rear Suspension
Spring-in-Spring (SNS)

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
Rubber Tank Pad, Headlamp Visor
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analogue
Instrument Console
Analogue
Passenger Footrest
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V/ 3 Ah VRLA
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Bajaj CT110 X EMI
EMI1,518 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
70,642
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
70,642
Interest Amount
20,460
Payable Amount
91,102

Bajaj CT110 Alternatives

Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
CT110vsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
CT110vsSplendor Plus
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

55,992 - 66,382
CT110vsHF Deluxe
Bajaj Platina 110

Bajaj Platina 110

69,284 - 74,214
+2
CT110vsPlatina 110
TVS Sport

TVS Sport

55,100 - 57,100
+3
CT110vsSport
TVS Star City Plus

TVS Star City Plus

72,200 - 74,900
CT110vsStar City Plus

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