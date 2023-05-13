In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
CT110 vs Radeon Comparison