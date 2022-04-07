|Max Power
|8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm
|8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
|Stroke
|58.8 mm
|48.8 mm
|Max Torque
|9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Ignition
|Digital Twin Spark Ignition
|ECU
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|115.45 cc
|109.7 cc
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi Plate
|Wet, multiple-disc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, Single Cylinder
|4 Stroke Duralife Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|-
|Gear Box
|4 Speed
|4 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|53.5 mm
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹67,217
|₹71,882
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹58,061
|₹61,242
|RTO
|₹3,483
|₹4,899
|Insurance
|₹5,673
|₹5,741
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,444
|₹1,545