In 2026 Bajaj CT110 or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj CT110 Price starts at Rs. 67,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). CT110 engine makes power and torque 9.5 PS PS & 9.9 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The CT110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
CT110 vs Sport Comparison