Bajaj Dominar 160 & Dominar 200 launched in Brazil, but there's a twist

Bajaj Auto has launched the new Dominar 160 and Dominar 200 sports commuters in Brazil, which joins the flagship Dominar 400 sports cruiser in the Latin American country. Before you get confused, the reason why the Dominar 160 and 200 look all too familiar is because the models are essentially rebadged Pulsar NS160 and NS200 sold in India.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Dec 2022, 19:21 PM
The Bajaj Dominar 160 & 200 for Brazil are rebadged Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200
It’s quite common for manufacturers to rebadge models overseas when compared to the home market. Considering the Dominar 400 was already on sale in Brazil and has been doing good numbers, it’s likely that the company decided to extend the Dominar line with the rebadged Pulsar NS160 and Pulsar NS200. Barring the name, not much has changed on either motorcycle. Upgrades come in the form of the new 3D Dominar logo on the fuel tank and front mudguard, new Grimeca-branded brake calipers, and a 0.1 Nm improvement of peak torque output.

The Brazil-spec Dominar 200 gets a 0.1 Nm bump in peak torque, new Grimeca brakes and refreshed graphics
Bajaj Auto is a big exporter to Latin America and the manufacturer’s motorcycles are quite popular in multiple countries. In fact, the Pulsar line-up remains a popular choice for buyers in LATAM, which just shows its global appeal for the masses. It also helps Bajaj to extend a new lease of life for these models that have reached their end of lifecycle in India. Both the Pulsar NS160 and NS200 will be absorbed by the recently launched N160 and N250 in the brand’s line-up. The new generation Pulsar range promises to be more agile, feature-rich and performance-friendly.

This will also help Bajaj introduce the new generation of Pulsars in Latin America at a later date with a clean slate, helping the brand position the models as it deems fit. That said, it’s interesting to note that the Dominar 250 available in India is not on sale in Brazil at the moment.

First Published Date: 30 Dec 2022, 19:21 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar Bajaj Dominar Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 Bajaj Brazil
