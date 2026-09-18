New Kawasaki Ninja H2 debuts globally. Will it come to India?

Kawasaki has taken the wrap off the new iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 . In an attempt to comply with the stringent Euro5+ emission norms, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has reduced the power output of the supercharged sportsbike significantly.

It is not clear if the new Kawasaki Ninja H2 will come to India or not.

The previous iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja H2 was discontinued back in 2020. The new version is expected to reach showrooms across global markets by the end of this year. However, it is not clear if Kawasaki will bring the new Ninja H2 to India or not.

New Kawasaki Ninja H2: Design and features

On the design front, the design and trellis frame of the new Ninja H2 remain largely unchanged. The new Kawasaki Ninja H2 standard and Carbon come in a single Mirror Coated Spark Black colour option. The dual-tip exhaust canister has been replaced with a single pipe, the same as the H2 SX and Z H2. The motorcycle weighs 238 kg, which means it is quite heavy.

On the feature front, the TFT instrument cluster sports an updated user interface and smartphone connectivity. Apart from that, it gets advanced technologies such as traction control, launch control, cornering ABS, an up/down quickshifter, engine braking control, an electronic Ohlins steering damper, and cruise control.

New Kawasaki Ninja H2: Engine

While the design of the motorcycle has not received any major makeover, the key upgrade has been introduced to the powertrain. The previous model churned out 228 bhp peak power, while the new one delivers around 22 bhp less power at 206.1 bhp, generated at 11,000 rpm. Major updates have been made to the pistons, cylinder head, cylinder, crankshaft, camshafts, throttle bodies, exhaust system, and gear ratios.

New Kawasaki Ninja H2: Brake and suspension

The new Kawasaki Ninja H2 comes equipped with Brembo’s Hypure callipers at the front, ditching the older Stylema M50S. This is in line with its modern rivals like the Ducati Panigale V4 and Norton Manx R. On the suspension front, it gets manually adjustable 43 mm USD front forks from KYB along with Ohlins TTX36 monoshock at the rear.

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