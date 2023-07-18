HT Auto
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Specifications

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 starting price is Rs. 79,90,000 in India. Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 is available in 1 variant and Powered by a null engine.
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Specs

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 comes with 998 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of 2021 Ninja H2 starts at Rs. 79.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Kawasaki 2021 ...Read More

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
2021 Ninja H2 R
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
17 L
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
2070 mm
Wheelbase
1450 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Height
1160 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm
Width
850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/600 R17,Rear :-190/650 R17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
250 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
310 PS @ 14000 rpm
Stroke
55 mm
Max Torque
165 Nm @ 12500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Ignition
Digital
No of Cylinders
4
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.3:1
Displacement
998 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Disc
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke In-Line Four with Supercharger
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
76 mm
Chassis
Trellis, high-tensile steel with Swingarm Mounting Plate
Body Graphics
Yes
Body Type
Super Bikes
Rear Suspension
New Uni-Trak, Öhlins TTX36 gas-charged shock with piggyback reservoir, compression and rebound damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out spring / 135 mm
Front Suspension
Ø 43 mm inverted fork with rebound and compression damping, spring preload adjustability and top-out springs / 120 mm
Riding Modes
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
ABS
Dual Channel
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Brembo Brakes, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function
Traction Control
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Launch Control
Yes
Clock
Yes
Display
Yes
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Low Oil Indicator
Yes

Kawasaki News

MS Dhoni is well known for his impressive car and bike collection.
Watch: MS Dhoni's garage full of massive bike and car collection
18 Jul 2023
New Kawasaki KX65 and KX112 join the existing KX100, Kawasaki KX250, Kawasaki KX450, Kawasaki KLX 110, Kawasaki KLX 140G, and Kawasaki KLX 450R.
Kawasaki launches KX65 and KX112 bikes in India, but you can't ride them. Here's why
16 Jul 2023
The W175 retails in the international market in three key variants which are mainly differentiated in terms of styling.
Apache RTR 180 rivaling 2022 Kawasaki W175 launched in new colours
13 Jul 2023
The Eliminator is being sold in two variants in the USA.
Kawasaki Eliminator: Top 5 things you should know
10 Jun 2023
The 2024 Kawasaki Eliminator for the US gets a long-stroke 451 cc motor as against a 399 cc motor seen on the Japanese-spec model
2024 Kawasaki Eliminator arrives in the US with bigger engine. Will rival Super Meteor 650
8 Jun 2023
Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 Variants & Price List

Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 price starts at ₹ 79.9 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 79.9 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 comes in 1 variants. Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2 top variant price is ₹ 69.8 Lakhs.

2021 Ninja H2 R
69.8 Lakhs*
998 cc
310 PS @ 14000 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

