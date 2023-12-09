In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Ducati Diavel 1260 or Ducati Monster choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ducati Diavel 1260 Price starts at Rs 17.7 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ducati Monster Price starts at Rs 12.95 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Diavel 1260 engine makes power and torque 164.2 PS @ 9500 rpm & 129 Nm @ 7500 rpm. On the other hand, Monster engine makes power & torque 111.4 PS @ 9250 rpm & 93 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Ducati offers the Diavel 1260 in 3 colours. Ducati offers the Monster in 1 colour. The Diavel 1260 mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Monster mileage is around 19 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less