Ducati Monster on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 14.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Monster top variant goes up to Rs. 17.52 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is Ducati Monster on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 14.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Monster top variant goes up to Rs. 17.52 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is Ducati Monster STD and the most priced model is Ducati Monster SP. Visit your nearest Ducati Monster dealers and showrooms in Ahmedabad for best offers. Ducati Monster on road price breakup in Ahmedabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ducati Monster is mainly compared to Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R which starts at Rs. 16.47 Lakhs in Ahmedabad, Suzuki Hayabusa which starts at Rs. 16.9 Lakhs in Ahmedabad and MV Agusta Brutale 800 starting at Rs. 16.5 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. Variants On-Road Price Ducati Monster STD ₹ 14.11 Lakhs Ducati Monster SP ₹ 17.52 Lakhs