Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesDucatiMonsterOn Road Price in Ahmedabad

Ducati Monster On Road Price in Ahmedabad

4 out of 5
1/27
2/27
3/27
4/27
5/27
View all Images
6/27
4 out of 5
12.95 - 15.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Ahmedabad
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Monster Price in Ahmedabad

Ducati Monster on road price in Ahmedabad starts from Rs. 14.11 Lakhs. The on road price for Ducati Monster top variant goes up to Rs. 17.52 Lakhs in Ahmedabad. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ducati Monster STD₹ 14.11 Lakhs
Ducati Monster SP₹ 17.52 Lakhs
...Read More

Ducati Monster Variant Wise Price List in Ahmedabad

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹14.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
937 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,95,000
RTO
77,700
Insurance
38,161
On-Road Price in Ahmedabad
14,10,861
EMI@30,325/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
SP
₹17.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
937 cc
View breakup

Ducati Monster Alternatives

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

16.47 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Ninja ZX-10R Price in Ahmedabad
Suzuki Hayabusa

Suzuki Hayabusa

16.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hayabusa Price in Ahmedabad
UPCOMING
MV Agusta Brutale 800

MV Agusta Brutale 800

16.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check Brutale 800 details
View similar Bikes
Aprilia RS 660

Aprilia RS 660

13.39 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
RS 660 Price in Ahmedabad
Suzuki Katana

Suzuki Katana

13.65 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Katana Price in Ahmedabad
Ducati Hypermotard 950

Ducati Hypermotard 950

12.99 - 16.24 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hypermotard 950 Price in Ahmedabad

Popular Ducati Bikes

  • Popular
    View all  Ducati Bikes

    Ducati Monster News

    Ducati Monster is powered by a 937 cc, liquid-cooled V2 engine.
    Ducati slashes price of Monster for a limited time. Check new price
    21 Nov 2023
    Everything the Ducati Monster was known for has changed and how.&nbsp;
    2021 Ducati Monster track test review: A Monster for everyone
    9 Oct 2023
    Yamaha has made only cosmetic changes to the two-wheelers.
    Yamaha introduces 2023 Monster Energy Moto GP Edition line-up
    13 Sept 2023
    The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
    2023 Ducati Monster SP launched: 5 things to know
    11 May 2023
    The Monster SP is 2 kg lighter than the standard version.
    Ducati Monster SP launched at 15.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Street Triple R and Kawasaki Z900
    2 May 2023
    View all
     Ducati Monster News

    Ducati Monster Videos

    2021 Ducati Monster has been launched in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Ducati Monster: Track test review
    11 Oct 2021
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon with the new BS 6-compliant engine was launched i India earlier this year.
    2021 Ducati Scrambler Icon: Road test review
    7 Jul 2021
    The Ducati Panigale V2 gets the basic design, architecture and size of the Panigale V4. (Image Credits: HT Auto/Prashant Singh)
    Ducati Panigale V2: Road test review
    22 Mar 2021
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
    The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
    2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
    17 Sept 2023
    View all
     

    Top Luxury Bikes

  • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    • Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R

    ₹16.47 Lakhs
  • Suzuki Hayabusa

    • Suzuki Hayabusa

    ₹16.9 Lakhs
  • Kawasaki 2021 Ninja H2
  • Kawasaki Z900

    • Kawasaki Z900

    ₹7.7 Lakhs
  • BMW S 1000 RR

    • BMW S 1000 RR

    ₹19.5 - 23.75 Lakhs
  • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    • Ducati 2021 Panigale V4

    ₹23.5 - 51.8 Lakhs
    View allPopular Luxury Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2024

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

    11.09 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Simple Energy Dot One

    Simple Energy Dot One

    99,999
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R3

    Yamaha R3

    4.65 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-03

    Yamaha MT-03

    4.6 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Aprilia RS 457

    Aprilia RS 457

    4.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2024

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers
    Honda Activa 6G

    Honda Activa 6G

    76,234 - 82,734
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2024

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    Royal Enfield Constellation

    3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Springfield

    Indian Springfield

    30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Triumph Daytona 660

    Triumph Daytona 660

    10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Honda Activa 7G

    Honda Activa 7G

    80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
    Check details