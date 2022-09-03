HT Auto
Honda Africa Twin, Gold Wing and Fire blade recalled in India

Honda has recalled 84 models that were manufactured between 2020 and 2022. Honda will update the software to fix the issue.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Sep 2022, 18:17 PM
File photo of Honda Africa Twin. Used for representation only. 
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a voluntary recall in India for three of their motorcycles. The motorcycles are CRF1100 Africa Twin, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and GL1800 Gold Wing Tour. Honda has identified that there is an issue with the PGM-FI unit or the fuel injection unit. Because of this, the engine can stall while riding. However, there are no cases of any failures reported in India.

(Also read: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's sales grow by 7% in August 2022)

So, BigWing dealerships of Honda will be flashing a software update to the motorcycles that have been affected by the faulty fuel injection system. The procedure should ideally take around 30 minutes to complete.

File photo of Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade. Used for representation purpose.
The dealerships will be contacting the customers through call, email or SMS for an inspection of their motorcycle. Customers can also check if their motorcycle is affected or not by entering their VIN or Vehicle Identification Number on Honda BigWing's website.

A total of 84 motorcycles have been affected that have been manufactured between 2020 to 2022. This will be a ‘free of cost’ procedure so it will be done irrespective of the warranty status of the motorcycles. Honda will be starting communicating with customers from 3rd September 2022.

File photo of Honda Goldwing. Used for representation only. 
Besides this, Honda recently launched the CB300F in the Indian market. It sits below the CB300R. There is a lot of difference between both the motorcycles. The CB300R is a neo-retro motorcycle whereas the CB300F is a naked streetfighter.

(Also read: Honda CB300R vs CB300F: Price, specs, design and hardware comparison)

The CB300F gets a 293 cc, air-oil cooled unit that produces 24.2 hp and 25.6 Nm. On the other hand, the CB300R gets a 286 cc engine that produces 31.1 hp and 27.5 Nm. Both the motorcycles come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch. The CB300R is priced at 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom) and the CB300F starts at 2.26 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 03 Sep 2022, 18:17 PM IST
TAGS: Honda Africa Twin Honda Africa Twin Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade CBR1000RR-R Fireblade Goldwing Gold Wing
