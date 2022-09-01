Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India's sales grow by 7% in August 2022

HMSI currently has regular dealerships through which they sell scooters and motorcycles and there are BigWing dealerships also which sell high-end motorcycles.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India have announced their sales numbers for the month of August 2022. The manufacturer has reported a growth of 7 per cent in August 2022 when compared to last year's August. The company's total dispatches for August 2022 were 462,523 units whereas, in August 2021, the dispatch numbers were 431,594 units. The manufacturer is excited as the festive season arrives because usually, the sales of such manufacturers increase during this period.

In August 2021, the sales figure stood at 401,480 units for domestic and 30,114 units for exports. Both figures have gone up for August 2022 as the domestic sales figure stands at 423,216 units and the export figures are 39,307 units.

Honda Motorcycles and Scooter India is gradually moving ahead as they recently launched the CB300F. The new streetfighter motorcycle will be sold only through the BigWing dealerships of Honda. There were also some special editions launched. The Activa got a Premium Edition, Dio's Sports Edition was launched and Shine got a new Celebration Edition.

Honda is also working on expanding its BigWing dealerships to attract more customers. Two new dealerships were opened in August, the first one is in Mira Bhayandar, Maharashtra while the second one is in Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh.

The BigWing dealership currently has nine motorcycles. There is the recently launched CB300F, CB300R, H'ness CB350, CB350RS, CB500X, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R and Africa Twin.

The Honda dealerships continue to deal in scooters and motorcycles. The scooter line-up has Activa, Activa 125, Dio and Grazia. The motorcycle line-up consists of Hornet 2.0, X Blade, Unicorn, SP 125, Shine, Livo and CB110 Deluxe.

Honda India Foundation has also integrated the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) in Karnal (Haryana). This was done in association with the Government of Haryana. Further, the company also inaugurated a Skill Enhancement Centre in collaboration with Government Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The new centre is located in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

