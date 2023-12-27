In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Road Glide Special Price starts at Rs 34.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Harley Davidson Road Glide Special engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 163 Nm @ 3000 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Harley Davidson Road Glide Special in 3 colours. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. The Harley Davidson Road Glide Special mileage is around 17.5 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less