In 2026 Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Road Glide [2024] Price starts at Rs. 41.79 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Road Glide [2024] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Road Glide [2024] in 3 colours. The Road Glide [2024] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Road Glide [2024] vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Road glide [2024]
|Gold wing
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 41.79 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.3 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|93.8 PS PS
|126.4 PS PS