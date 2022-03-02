Honda Gold Wing tourer to get HUD, Radar Adaptive Cruise Control suggests patent

Honda is expected to make the announcement on the updated Gold Wing and the Africa Twin bikes later this year.Honda has added a rear-mounted radar system on the Gold Wing for even precise blind-spot detection.

Honda is likely to update its Gold Wing with some new features including the Radar Adaptive Cruise Control, suggests the newly leaked patent. Apart from this, the motorcycle is also likely to get a HUD (Heads Up Display) feature. The company is also expected to trickle down the Radar Adaptive Cruise Control to the Africa Twin adventure-tourer.

For the record, bikes such as the Ducati Multistrada V4, KTM 1090 Super Adventure R and the upcoming Kawasaki H2 SX all come with the same ‘Radar Adaptive Cruise Control’ technology. However, Honda has decided to join the party late.

Honda has added a rear-mounted radar system for even precise blind-spot detection. Although, the new patent does not exactly suggest where the system will be fitted. In order to make it function even with the Gold Wing's top rack, chances are that it could be equipped on the tail section of the bike. Apart from the said new features, the motorcycle is also likely to receive an updated instrument cluster to display the radar warnings.

Honda is expected to make the announcement on the updated Gold Wing and the Africa Twin bikes later this year.

The existing model already comes with a range of new features such as a 7-inch TFT screen, gyrocompass navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, electric screen, Smart Key operation, 4 riding modes, HSTC and Hill Start Assist – underlining its status as a flagbearer for new technology.

Honda is expected to make the announcement on the updated Gold Wing and the Africa Twin bikes later this year, while their India launch may take place sometime in 2023.

In November 2021, Honda updated its 2022 GL1800 Gold Wing (plus the Gold Wing Tour model) with new colour options and features. (Find more details here)

