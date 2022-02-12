Honda likely to reintroduce CBR150R in India soon. Patent suggests

The outer design of Honda CBR 150R takes inspiration from the bigger CBR motorcycles present in the company's lineup.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is likely to roll out the CBR150R entry-level sportbike in the country. The company has filed for a patent of the motorcycle, indicating that the bike may arrive in the country soon. When launched, the CBR150R will come out to be a rival to the likes of the Yamaha R15 V4.

On the outside, the CBR150R features quite sharp and aerodynamic body panels. Its outer design takes inspiration from the bigger CBR motorcycles present in the company's lineup.

The front of the motorcycle gets dual LED headlamps and LED DRLs. Apart from that, other key features of the sports bike include a compact windscreen, sporty rear-view mirrors, low-set wide handlebar, fully digital instrument console, sculpted fuel tank, upswept exhaust and step-up seats. The bike also gets USD front fork in the golden colour that adds to its sporty appeal.

In terms of exterior colour options, it is offered in a range of colours such as Victory Black Red, Honda Racing Red, Dominator Matte Black, Candy Scintillate Red and MotoGP Edition. However, the features and colours may also be different for the India-spec model.

It will source power from a 149cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is capable of producing 16.09 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm. The engine will come with a 6-speed gearbox that features a slip and assist clutch. For braking, the bike uses a single discs at either end, paired with ABS and Emergency Stop Signal (ESS).

The growing preference for entry-level performance-oriented bikes in the country has likely pushed the Activa-maker to take the decision of reconsidering the bike for the Indian market.

