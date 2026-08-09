hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesStreet Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Gold Wing

Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022] Price starts at Rs. 37.49 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Street Glide Special [2021-2022] engine makes power and torque 93.8 PS PS & 158 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Street Glide Special [2021-2022] in 4 colours. The Street Glide Special [2021-2022] mileage is around 16.3 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Street Glide Special [2021-2022] vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Street glide special [2021-2022] Gold wing
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 37.49 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage16.3 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1833 cc
Power93.8 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special [2021-2022]
STD
₹37.49 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
22.7 L21.1 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm130 mm
Length
2425 mm2615 mm
Wheelbase
1625 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
375 kg390 kg
Saddle Height
690 mm745 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-130/60-19 Rear :-180/55-18Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
93.8 PS @ 5250 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
114.3 mm73 mm
Max Torque
158 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1868 cc1833 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
26
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
102 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Features
Riding Modes
StreetYes
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Analogue and DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
BluetoothYes
Tachometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
ELECTRONIC LINKED BRAKING, TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
41,25,59439,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
37,49,00039,90,000
RTO
2,99,9200
Insurance
76,6740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
88,67585,760

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The TVS NTorq 150 after 2 months.
TVS NTorq 150 long-term review (2nd month update): Why it has become my default ride
9 Aug 2026
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in the Czech Republic
Skoda Peaq electric SUV production starts in Czech Republic
8 Aug 2026
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
The new Pulsar 150 will get a revised design language along with a new chassis and suspension setup.
New Bajaj Pulsar 150 reaches dealerships ahead of launch
9 Aug 2026
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers