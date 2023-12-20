Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
Street Glide Special BS6
₹31.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
114 mm73 mm
Max Torque
163 Nm @ 3000 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.5:110.5:1
Displacement
1868 cc1833 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight 114liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6-Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
102 mm73 mm
No of Cylinders
26
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
35,50,82043,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
31,99,00039,16,055
RTO
2,55,9203,13,284
Insurance
63,91075,164
Accessories Charges
31,99039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
76,32093,362

