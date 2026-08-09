In 2026 Honda Gold Wing or Indian Challenger choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Indian Challenger Price starts at Rs. 36.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Gold Wing engine makes power and torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm. On the other hand, Challenger engine makes power & torque 122.5 PS PS & 178 Nm respectively. Indian offers the Challenger in 1 colour. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl. The Challenger mileage is around 18 kmpl.
Gold Wing vs Challenger Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gold wing
|Challenger
|Brand
|Honda
|Indian
|Price
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|₹ 36.97 Lakhs
|Mileage
|14 kmpl
|18 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1833 cc
|1768 cc
|Power
|126.4 PS PS
|122.5 PS PS