HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Gold Wing And Cbr1000rr Recalled Due To Faulty Fuel Pumps

Honda Gold Wing and CBR1000RR recalled due to faulty fuel pumps

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 09 Mar 2024, 11:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Honda will inspect the motorcycles and fix them at no cost.
Honda Gold Wing Tour
Honda Gold Wing has been recalled for faulty fuel pump.
Honda Gold Wing Tour
Honda Gold Wing has been recalled for faulty fuel pump.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced a voluntary recall for their GL1800 Gold Wing and CBR1000RR motorcycles. The recall is to inspect and replace their fuel pumps and the brand would not be charging for it. The fuel pump impellers may have been improperly molded, which can cause them to deform and result in fuel pump failure. If the fuel pump module becomes inoperative, the engine may not start or can stall without indication while riding.

Honda GL1800 Gold Wing manufactured between December 2017 to December 2023 and CBR1000RR manufactured between September 2017 to April 2020 are affected. As a precautionary measure, the inspection and replacement of fuel pumps will be carried out at BigWing Topline dealerships across India.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Gold Wing (HT Auto photo)
Honda Gold Wing
1834.0 230 Kmph 19.0 kmpl
₹ 27.77 - 39.16 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw K 1600 Gtl (HT Auto photo)
BMW K 1600 GTL
1649.0 cc 200 Kmph 16.9 kmpl
₹ 28.75 - 33 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Harley-davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special (HT Auto photo)
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Glide Special
1868.0 cc 177 Kmph 18.3 kmpl
₹ 31.99 Lakhs
Compare
Indian Chieftain Classic (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Indian Chieftain Classic
1811.0 cc 140 Kmph 20.0 kmpl
₹ 32.45 - 34.45 Lakhs
View Details
Indian Springfield Dark Horse (HT Auto photo)
Indian Springfield Dark Horse
1890.0 cc 60 Kmph 20.0 kmpl
₹ 28.57 Lakhs
Compare
Bmw R 1250 Rt (HT Auto photo)
BMW R 1250 RT
1254.0 200 kmph 21.0 kmpl
₹ 22.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The most recent launch from Honda is the NX500 and it is a successor to the CB500X which now has been discontinued in the Indian market. The motorcycle is only sold through BigWing dealerships of Honda and the deliveries have already begun. Honda NX500 is sold in three colour options - Grand Prix Red, Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White. Honda NX500 will be competing against the Kawasaki Versys 650, Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 and KTM 390 Adventure.

Powering the Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC engine with a parallel twin-cylinder layout. This motor churns out 46.5 bhp power at 8,600 rpm and 43 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Also Read : Honda NX500 adventure tourer launched at 5.90 lakh

In terms of features, the NX500 gets all-LED lighting and Emergency Stop Signal. There is a 5-inch TFT full-colour TFT screen that is customizable and comes with Honda RoadSync which is available on iOS as well as Android. It enables music/voice control and turn-by-turn navigation. Honda is also offering a traction control system that they call Honda Selectable Torque Control.

First Published Date: 09 Mar 2024, 11:25 AM IST
TAGS: Gold Wing Versys 650 CB500X Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Gold Wing GL1800 Gold Wing CBR1000RR

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.