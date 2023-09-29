Honda Gold Wing Tour luxury tourer launched in India at 39.20 lakh

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched its new flagship motorcycle, the Gold Wing Tour. It will come to the Indian market as a CBU (completely built-up) unit because of which it is priced at ₹39,20,000 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The motorcycle will be sold only through Honda's BigWing Top Line dealerships.

The Gold Wing is one of the most well-known touring motorcycles in the world. It is known for its extensive feature list, reliability and comfort. The motorcycle weighs a massive 390 kg so it is quite difficult to move it around a parking lot. Fortunately, Honda has thought of this and they are providing a creep forward and back function that helps in low-speed manoeuvrability.

Powering the Gold Wing is a massive 1833 cc, four-stroke, 24-valve, flat six-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. It puts out 124 bhp of max power at 5,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 170 Nm at 4,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Honda offers four riding modes - Tour, Sport, Econ and Rain. There is a throttle-by-wire, tyre pressure monitoring system, two USB Type-C sockets, all LED lighting and an electronically adjustable windscreen. There is a 7-inch full-colour TFT screen on offer that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Bluetooth. Apart from all of this, Honda also offers an airbag.

Introducing Honda’s flagship offering, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “We are pleased to launch the new Gold Wing Tour in India. Over the years, the Honda Gold Wing has redefined the concept of luxury touring on two-wheels with its hi-tech features and ultra-comfortable riding experience. HMSI is certain that the new Gold Wing Tour will excite the travel enthusiasts and raise the level of their touring experience by several notches."

