In 2026 BMW K 1600 GTL or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. BMW K 1600 GTL Price starts at Rs. 35.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K 1600 GTL engine makes power and torque 160.4 PS PS & 180 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. BMW offers the K 1600 GTL in 3 colours. The K 1600 GTL mileage is around 16.9 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
K 1600 GTL vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|K 1600 gtl
|Gold wing
|Brand
|BMW
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 35.62 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|16.9 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1649 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|160.4 PS PS
|126.4 PS PS